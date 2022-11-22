News
TN BJP suspends actress for indiscipline, bars OBC leader for abusing woman

Source: PTI
November 22, 2022 14:09 IST
The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday barred its OBC wing leader from party events after an audio clip in which he is purportedly heard using abusive language against a woman colleague went viral, and removed an actor from her posts for alleged anti-party activities.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai. Photograph: ANI Photo.

BJP TN President K Annamalai said the telephonic conversation between the party's state general secretary, OBC Morcha, Trichy Surya Siva, with that of state BJP minority wing head Daisy Saran "came to my knowledge."

 

A one-man disciplinary panel has been asked to submit a report on the matter to the party high command within a week and till that time "we advise Surya Siva not to attend party programmes," Annamalai said in a statement, uploaded on the state BJP's official Twitter handle.

Surya, son of senior DMK leader and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Trichy Siva, had joined the BJP in May this year.

In a separate statement, Annamalai announced the suspension of actor Gayathri Raguraman for six months from all her party posts for "repeatedly violating party discipline and bring disrepute" to it.

Among others, she is state president of other state and overseas Tamil development and art and culture state wing.

Source: PTI
 
'BJP plans to completely weaken AIADMK'
'BJP won't weaken AIADMK before 2024'
Eknath Shinde will rise in DMK, says TN BJP chief
Can These Ladies Be Agniveers?
28% GST on online gaming likely
294 new Covid cases reported in India, no new deaths
Musk holding off relaunch of Twitter's Blue Verified
The War Against Coronavirus

BJP Barking Up The Wrong Tree In Tamil Nadu

'BJP Will Fail In Attempts To Create A Shinde In DMK'

