TN assembly urges Centre to fix LS strength at 543, backs women's quota

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a significant resolution urging the Union government to permanently cap Lok Sabha seats at 543 and ensure 33% women's reservation by 2029, while also opposing delimitation that could penalize states for population control.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announces, under Rule 110, an increase in the state government's incentive for paddy and sugarcane for the welfare of the farming community at the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, in Chennai, August 10, 2026. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution to fix Lok Sabha strength at 543 permanently.

The resolution advocates for 33% women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay emphasized women's reservation as a democratic right, not a concession.

The resolution opposes delimitation proposals that could negatively impact states with successful population control.

Political parties showed mixed reactions, with DMK, CPI, CPI-M supporting, AIADMK supporting only women's quota, and PMK opposing.

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging the Union government to permanently fix the strength of Lok Sabha members at 543.

The resolution, which batted for the implementation of 33 percent reservation for women in the next Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2029, and in elections to legislative assemblies was passed after an intense debate that went on for about two hours.

The CM said that 33 per cent reservation for women must not be delayed anymore and asserted that "reservation for women is not a concession, it is their democratic right".

The government-sponsored resolution said that it is the Centre's duty to ensure that no State that implemented population control programmes is adversely affected by the delimitation proposal.

Key Aspects of the Resolution

Main opposition DMK, ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's friendly parties --the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) -- supported the resolution.

Ex-chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said his party, the All India Anna Dravda Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), supported only the clause in the chief minister-moved resolution that demands reservation for women. PMK, an NDA constituent, opposed the resolution and urged that it be withdrawn.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) lone member Bhojarajan said the Centre's delimitation initiative was considering the future generations' welfare.

Political Reactions and Background

On August 8, a Vijay-led meeting of Tamil Nadu MPs belonging to the alliance and friendly parties decided to oppose in total, the proposed delimitation exercise of the union government.

The meeting was boycotted by the main opposition party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and key Dravidian party, the AIADMK, which dubbed the deliberations a "farce" and a "hurriedly staged drama" respectively.

In that meeting, the MPs had demanded that the ratio of seats between Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha must remain at 2.2:1.

It was unanimously decided to adopt a resolution in the State Assembly to permanently safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu and the other south Indian states in this matter.