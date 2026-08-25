TN assembly seeks TET exemption for 3.28 lakh teachers

The Tamil Nadu assembly has unanimously passed a crucial resolution urging the Union government to provide a permanent exemption from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for over 3.28 lakh experienced government teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, safeguarding their job security and benefits.

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Key Points The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution for permanent TET exemption for teachers appointed before August 23, 2010.

The resolution aims to protect over 3.28 lakh experienced government teachers from job insecurity.

It urges the Union government to amend Section 23 of the Right to Education Act 2009 and NCTE guidelines.

Many affected teachers have 15-20 years of service, making the mandatory TET requirement a threat to their livelihoods.

The resolution received unanimous support from various political parties in the Assembly.

The Tamil Nadu assembly on August 25, Tuesday, adopted a resolution to "fully and permanently" exempt government teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, from clearing the mandatory TET to retain their positions.

Piloting the resolution, school education minister A Rajmohan said approximately 3,28,701 government school teachers across the state will be affected by the Teacher Eligibility Test requirement as they face the risk of losing their job benefits or their positions if they do not pass the exam.

He highlighted that many teachers have put in 15 to 20 years of service without interruption, and making these experienced educators pass a new exam now is viewed as a threat to their job security and livelihoods.

Why The TET Exemption Is Crucial For Teachers

"Hence, the assembly through a resolution urges the Union government to provide a permanent exemption from the TET for teachers appointed before 23 August 2010, amend Section 23 of the Right to Education Act 2009 to facilitate this exemption through official NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) guidelines, and ensure that these teachers continue to receive all job benefits, including promotions, without obstruction," Rajmohan said.

TET has been made a mandatory qualification for teachers under the Right to Education Act 2009, and a recent Supreme Court ruling held that even current teachers must clear the exam to get promoted or risk losing their jobs, the minister explained.

"Forcing the experienced educators to take the exam is unfair and threatens their job security and career growth. Hence, the Assembly proposes this unanimous resolution urging the Centre to provide full and permanent exemption from TET to those appointed before August 23, 2010," he said.

The resolution called for amending the RTE Act of 2009 to safeguard the teachers' livelihood and service benefits.

Political Consensus On Teacher Welfare

DMK member and former state minister EV Velu noted that the previous DMK regime took up this issue before the Supreme Court.

While supporting the administration's efforts to ensure legislation at the Central level, he said much of the problem currently faced would not have occurred had education been brought under the state list. Members of the DMK, AIADMK, CPI, CPI(M), and PMK supported the resolution, which was later passed by a voice vote.