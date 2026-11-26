Tamil Nadu makes a progressive move by introducing 15 days of paternity leave for male government employees.

IMAGE: This marks the first time the state has granted such an entitlement to men for better parenting. Photograph: @TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced 15 days paternity leave for male government employees on Thursday.

The 15 days leave can be availed either 15 days before childbirth or within six months following the baby's birth.

The decision follows representations from employees seeking paternity leave.

Female government employees in Tamil Nadu are granted 365 days of maternity leave.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced 15 days paternity leave for male government employees, and this is the first time the state has granted men such an entitlement for better parenting.

New Paternity Leave Policy Details

Caring for a child is essential for men as well, and accordingly, married men may avail 15 days paternity leave, the government said.

The chief minister has ordered the implementation of a new leave facility for men and the 15 days leave may be availed either 15 days before child birth or within six months following the birth of the baby, an official release said.

The government said the move follows representations from employees seeking paternity leave for men and it was positively considered.

Women government employees are granted 365 days maternity leave.