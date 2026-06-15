TN: 3-yr-old girl dies after sexual assault, migrant worker held

A tragic incident in Tamil Nadu sees a 19-year-old migrant worker arrested for the alleged sexual assault and subsequent death of a three-year-old girl, highlighting critical concerns about child safety and the enforcement of the POCSO Act.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 19-year-old migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested in Tiruvallur district for the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl.

The victim, also a daughter of migrant workers from Bihar, tragically succumbed to severe injuries at Government Stanley Hospital.

The incident occurred near Gummidipoondi, where the accused allegedly lured the child with chocolates before assaulting her.

A passerby intervened, leading to the apprehension of the accused by local residents, who then handed him over to SIPCOT police.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the law and stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A 19-year-old migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested for allegedly subjecting a three-year-old girl to sexual assault near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, police said on Monday.

The victim, daughter of a migrant worker couple also hailing from Bihar, tragically succumbed to severe injuries at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai on Monday morning.

Details of the Incident

According to local police sources, the incident took place on Sunday night within the jurisdiction of the SIPCOT police station in the Gummidipoondi subdivision.

The accused allegedly lured the child away under the pretext of buying her chocolates while she was playing near her residence, and subsequently assaulted her in a secluded area.

A passerby who noticed the assault immediately raised an alarm, prompting local residents to gather and apprehend the fleeing accused.

He was handed over to the SIPCOT police team and placed under formal custody.

Police Investigation and Advisory

In an official statement released on Monday, the Tiruvallur District Police confirmed the arrest and clarified that preliminary investigations indicate only a single individual was involved in the crime.

'Information was received that a young girl was subjected to sexual assault within the limits of the SIPCOT Police Station under the Gummidipoondi subdivision. A case was immediately registered, and the accused individual has been arrested following an initial probe,' the official statement said.

The police confirmed that both the accused and the victim belong to Bihar.

Further detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway, they added.

Taking note of unauthorised reports and social media speculation surrounding the sensitive nature of the case, the district police issued a strict advisory urging citizens to exercise restraint.

'The public is strongly requested to avoid spreading unverified information and false news regarding this incident across any media or social platform,' the Tiruvallur District Police cautioned in its release.

The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the law alongside stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been produced before a local court for formal judicial remand.