Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has formally requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to prohibit 20 Members of Parliament, whose disqualification proceedings are pending, from participating in crucial votes during the upcoming Parliament sittings, citing concerns over constitutional propriety and the integrity of legislative processes.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress parliamentary party leader Abhishek Banerjee addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, November 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has urged Speaker Om Birla to prevent 20 MPs from voting in upcoming Parliament sessions.

The 20 MPs purportedly merged with the NCPI, but their disqualification petitions, filed on June 19, 2026, remain pending.

Banerjee argues that allowing these MPs to vote would prejudice the ongoing proceedings and could impact a Constitution amendment bill.

The TMC asserts that the MPs were elected on an AITC ticket, and the AITC has not merged with the NCPI, making the Tenth Schedule applicable.

The development precedes the introduction of key bills in the Lok Sabha from November 30 to December 4, 2026, for which the TMC has issued a three-line whip.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee has urged Speaker Om Birla not to allow 20 MPs who have purportedly merged with the NCPI to participate in voting during the upcoming Parliament sittings, saying their disqualification proceedings remain pending.

In a letter to Birla dated November 28, Banerjee said, "The 20 Members concerned should not be permitted to participate in the voting during the Special Session, as their disqualification proceedings remain pending and no final determination has been made."

"Permitting them to vote would prejudice the pending proceedings," he added.

Call For Urgent Review Of Seating Arrangements

Banerjee also sought an urgent review of the separate seating arrangements provided to the 20 MPs, pointing out that they had been elected to the Lok Sabha on the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket.

In the letter, he said those MPs had claimed to have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and "have consequently been provided separate seating arrangements in the House."

"Disqualification petitions concerning all twenty Members were submitted on 19 June 2026 and remain pending," Banerjee said in the letter.

Concerns Over Constitutional Amendment Bill

The TMC leader expressed concern that the continued non-disposal of the disqualification petitions could result in the votes of these MPs being counted during consideration of the Constitution amendment bill, for which the government requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

"Meanwhile, the official Lok Sabha website continues to correctly reflect the AITC's strength as 28 Members, which includes the Members who have purportedly merged with NCPI," he said.

Tenth Schedule And Party Merger Rules

Referring to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, Banerjee argued that an elected member is deemed to belong to the political party by which he or she was set up as a candidate.

"The twenty Members concerned were elected on the AITC ticket and their subsequent claim to have joined another political party must be considered within this constitutional framework," he said.

He further argued that the protection from disqualification under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule applies only where the original political party merges with another political party.

"In the present case, the AITC, as the original political party, has not merged with the NCPI," Banerjee said.

Whip Issued Ahead Of Key Bills

The disqualification petitions against all 20 MPs were submitted on June 19 under the Tenth Schedule, read with the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985, and remain pending.

The issue had also figured in Banerjee's remarks at a press conference on Saturday, when he questioned the status of the 20 MPs and pointed out that they continued to be listed as TMC members in parliamentary records.

The development comes a day after the TMC issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to remain present in the House "without fail" from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand.

The government is set to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha on November 30 -- the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.