TMC stripped of key parliamentary panel chairpersonships

The Trinamool Congress has been stripped of key parliamentary panel chairpersonships following a significant reconstitution, sparking strong protests from the party which alleges political marginalisation amidst a rebel faction's alignment with the NDA.

IMAGE: A worker removes the signboard that reads 'All India Trinamool Congress' from a building on Camac Street that houses TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Office, in Kolkata. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lost the chairpersonship of two crucial Parliamentary Standing Committees.

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi replaced TMC's Dola Sen as Commerce panel chief, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar replaced Kirti Azad for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

The change follows a split in the TMC, with 20 rebel Lok Sabha MPs joining the Nationalist Citizen Party and aligning with the NDA.

TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien has formally protested, stating the party, as the third-largest in the Upper House, has been unfairly deprived.

Other parties, including DMK, JD-U, Shiv Sena, TDP, Congress, SP, and BJP, saw various leaders reappointed or appointed to head other committees.

The Trinamool Congress has lost the chairpersonship of two key Parliamentary panels as Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday reconstituted various department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees.

While Bharatiya Janata Party's Sudhanshu Trivedi has been appointed the new chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Commerce, replacing TMC's Dola Sen, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, leader of TMC's rebel faction, has replaced her former party colleague Kirti Azad as the chairperson of the Parliamentary panel on Chemicals and Fertilisers.

This has happened after a split in the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, with 20 of its rebel Lok Sabha MPs, led by Dastidar, quitting the party and joining the Nationalist Citizen Party while also supporting the National Democratic Alliance.

The TMC took strong exception to none of its MPs being given chairpersonship of any of the eight committees under the Upper House, saying Parliament is 'being turned into a deep, dark chamber'.

Trinamool Congress Faces Setback in Panel Leadership

The department-related parliamentary standing committees serve a one-year term, after which they are reconstituted.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs Tiruchi Siva and K Kanimozhi have been reappointed chairpersons of the Parliamentary committee on industry, and the panel on food, consumer affairs and public distribution, respectively.

The leaders of some key BJP allies -- the Janata Dal-United, the Shiv Sena and the Telugu Desam Party -- have also been retained as heads of different Parliamentary committees.

Some opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress, have also been retained as chairpersons of committees on external affairs and agriculture, respectively.

Congress' Mukul Wasnik has been retained as the head of the Parliamentary panel on education, women, children and youth, while Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav has been retained as the chairperson of the panel on health and family welfare.

BJP's Radha Mohan Singh will head the panel on defence. Sanjay Kumar Jha of the JD-U has been reappointed as the chairperson of the Parliamentary panel on transport, tourism and culture, while Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne has been retained as head of the panel on energy.

Nationalist Congress Party'S Sunil Datatrey Tatkare has been appointed to be the chairman of the committee on petroleum and natural gas.

TDP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs.

BJP's Sujeet Kumar has replaced his party MP Brij Lal as the chairperson of the Parliamentary panel on personnel, public grievances, law and justice.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur has been reappointed as the head of the panel on coal, mines and steel, while BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy has been retained as the chairperson of the panel on water resources.

BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab will continue to head the panel on finance, while his party colleague Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has been retained as the head of the panel on home affairs.

BJP's Nishikant Dubey has also been reappointed head of the panel on communications and information technology, while party MP from Maharashtra, Medha Vishram Kulkarni, has been retained as the chairperson of the committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change.

Sudheer Gupta of the BJP has replaced party colleague C M Ramesh as the chairperson of the panel on railways, while Congress' Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has been reappointed head of the panel on rural development and Panchayati Raj.

BJP's P C Mohan has been appointed as Chairman of the committee on social justice and empowerment, while BJP MP Shashank Mani has been appointed the chairman of the committee on labour, textiles and skill development.

Key Appointments and Reappointments Across Parties

TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien has written to Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, questioning the treatment meted out to his party in the reconstitution of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees for 2026-27.

In his letter, O'Brien said the BJP is the largest party in Rajya Sabha, followed by the Congress and the TMC, which is the third-largest party in the House.

He said the TMC had held the chairpersonship of committees in 2024-25 and 2025-26, but it has now been taken away.

"This is not the first time we have been treated in this manner! In 2019, when we were also the third largest party in Rajya Sabha, we were deprived. That was rectified a few years later and now it is back to square one," O'Brien said.

"Indeed, for the above, and many other reasons, it must be said that Parliament is being turned into a deep, dark chamber," he alleged.

TMC Alleges Marginalisation in Parliamentary Process

Out of the 24 department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees of both the Houses, eight are under the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, while 16 committees function under the direction and control of the Lok Sabha Speaker.