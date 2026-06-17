TMC Split: Speaker Birla To Meet Abhishek Banerjee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to mediate the Trinamool Congress's internal dispute, inviting Abhishek Banerjee to present his case on the party split amidst rebel MPs seeking separate recognition, a move challenged under India's anti-defection laws.

IMAGE: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to meet Abhishek Banerjee on June 19 regarding the Trinamool Congress split.

Rebel TMC MPs seek recognition as a separate group after merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.

Abhishek Banerjee argues against recognising separate factions, citing anti-defection laws and Supreme Court rulings.

Birla will hear both sides before deciding on the recognition of the rebel group.

The legal framework requires both party merger and two-thirds legislator support for a valid split under the Tenth Schedule.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday invited Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee for a meeting on June 19 to present his case on the split in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, parliamentary sources said.

However, sources in Trinamool Congress said the party has not received any communication from the Speaker's Office until 3 pm.

The development comes amid a demand by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs to recognise them as a separate group after their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.

Birla has decided to hear both factions before taking a decision.

Abhishek Banerjee's Stance On Party Split

On June 10, Abhishek Banerjee wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker urging him not to accord any recognition, status or facility to any group claiming to be a separate faction of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Banerjee had asserted that the Constitution and anti-defection law do not permit the formation of a separate group within an existing political party.

Party MPs Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghose also submitted the letter to Birla at his residence on Sunday.

'Treat the AITC as a single political party represented in the House solely through its duly authorised Leader and Whip, and decline to accord any recognition, status, or facility to any purported separate group or faction of the AITC,' Banerjee had said in his letter.

Legal Arguments And Supreme Court Precedent

Citing a judgment of the Supreme Court's constitution bench in the Maharashtra political crisis, Banerjee had argued that the defence of a 'split' is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule and that the legal framework contemplates identification of one political party, not recognition of rival factions within it.

"Afford the AITC an opportunity of being heard before any decision is taken on any communication of the nature referred to above, should the same be received," he had said.

Banerjee had also contended that any merger claim would require both a merger of the political party and the support of two-thirds of legislators, and that satisfying only one of these conditions would not be sufficient under the law.

Speaker's Decision And Ongoing Developments

On Tuesday, TMC sources said Banerjee was called for a meeting with Birla at a two-hour notice when the ED was questioning him in connection with its probe into an alleged primary school recruitment scam.

While the rebels have already met Birla, Mamata Banerjee's group had sought an appointment to meet him.

Parliamentary sources asserted that Birla will take a decision based on the law, rules and regulations.