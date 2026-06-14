TMC rocked as rebel LS MPs merge with Tripura's Nationalist Citizens Party

Trinamool rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that two-thirds of the TMC's Lok Sabha members had submitted a letter seeking recognition as a separate group..

IMAGE: Rebel TMC MPs meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence, in New Delhi, June 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claims two-thirds of TMC's Lok Sabha members support this new group.

The dissident faction intends to support the NDA and will claim the TMC's electoral symbol.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction has urged the Speaker not to recognise any split, citing anti-defection laws.

The issue of who constitutes the "real TMC" and the rightful claim to its symbol is expected to be decided by courts.

The rebellion in the Trinamool Congress appeared to reach a crescendo on Sunday as dissident MPs announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party and met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a separate seating arrangement in the House.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Speaker, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that two-thirds of the TMC's Lok Sabha members had submitted a letter seeking recognition as a separate group.

"Two-thirds MPs of TMC have given a letter to the Speaker for a separate seating arrangement. We will merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party and support the NDA," she said.

Senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the dissident camp had already merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party, which he described as a regional party.

The Nationalist Citizens Party is a lesser-known registered, unrecognised party from Tripura.

Asked about the competing claim of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, Bandyopadhyay said the issue of who constitutes the "real TMC" would be decided by the courts, and added that they would claim the party's electoral symbol of two flowers.

"Court will decide later who is the real TMC. We met the Speaker and gave him our request," he said.

The development came as TMC leaders Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghosh also met Speaker Birla on Sunday and submitted a letter by TMC Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee, urging him not to accord any recognition to any purported separate faction, arguing that the Constitution does not permit the formation of a separate group within an existing political party.

The letter dated June 10, which was sent through email earlier, said that the anti-defection law does not permit such a split.