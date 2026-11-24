The submission comes on the last day of the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the MPs to respond to notices issued by Birla on petitions seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

IMAGE: Rebel TMC MPs meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence, in New Delhi, June 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 20 rebel TMC MPs who aligned themselves with the NCPI have submitted their replies to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, defending their decision to leave the party and asserting that they followed all parliamentary and constitutional norms, NCPI parliamentary chairperson Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Tuesday.

Key Points The submission comes on the last day of the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the MPs to respond to notices issued by Speaker Om Birla.

One of the rebel MPs, Dastigar, said they have submitted our replies to the Lok Sabha Speaker and have defended decision to join the NCPI.

The rebel MPs have maintained that their move does not attract disqualification under the anti-defection provisions.

The submission comes on the last day of the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the MPs to respond to notices issued by Birla on petitions seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

"We have submitted our replies to the Lok Sabha Speaker and have defended our decision to join the NCPI," Ghosh Dastidar told PTI.

"We have joined the NCPI following all parliamentary and constitutional norms," she said, adding that each MP had sent a 17-18 page reply.

The notices were issued following petitions seeking action against the 20 MPs over their decision to quit the TMC and align themselves with the NCPI.

The rebel MPs have maintained that their move does not attract disqualification under the anti-defection provisions.

The development marks a significant step in the ongoing proceedings before the Lok Sabha Speaker, who will examine the replies before deciding on the disqualification petitions.

Since the last week of August, the MPs have sought time more than once to respond to the Speaker's notices, citing the need to collate documents and prepare a comprehensive reply with their legal team's assistance.

The rebel TMC MPs had maintained that the decision to seek an extension was necessitated by the time required to compile the relevant documents, although the TMC's Mamata Banerjee camp had alleged that they were buying time as they had nothing concrete to reply.