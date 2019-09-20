WATCH: TMC MPs' dance tribute to Maa Durga goes viral

September 20, 2019 19:11 IST

Preparations are in full swing for West Bengal’s biggest festival -- Durga Puja.

And ahead of the six-day extravaganza, a theme song featuring two Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal is going viral.

IMAGE: Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty's Durga video has gone viral, already racking up more than 1.5 million views. Photograph: Nusrat Jahan/Facebook

First-time parliamentarians Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty are seen dancing to a Durga Puja song, and the video has already garnered over 1.5 million views on Facebook alone.

The video, released by Captain TMT, is being hailed as "a tribute to Maa Durga and her inner strength".

Notably, Bengali film actress Subhashree Ganguly also features in the video along with the two actress-turned-politicians.

IMAGE: Mimi Chakraborty, the TMC MP featuring in a video. Photograph: Mimi Chakraborty/Instagram

Political newbies Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty turned heads when they won West Bengal's Basirhat seat and Jadavpur for Trinamool Congress.