Dev Seeks Assurance On Ghatal Master Plan From West Bengal CM

Trinamool Congress MP Dev is actively pushing for the long-awaited Ghatal Master Plan, a critical flood-management initiative in West Bengal, securing assurances from the Chief Minister for its timely completion and potential budget allocation.

Key Points TMC MP Dev urged West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to ensure timely completion of the Ghatal Master Plan.

The Ghatal Master Plan is a vital flood-management project for the low-lying Ghatal area, which faces annual floods.

Dev received assurance that the project would be taken forward and hopes for funds in the upcoming state budget.

The project involves dredging rivers and strengthening embankments to prevent monsoon flooding.

Dev emphasised his commitment to public welfare and constructive politics, despite political affiliations.

Trinamool Congress MP Deepak Adhikari on Tuesday said he has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to ensure the timely completion of the long-pending Ghatal Master Plan and has received assurance that the flood-management project would be taken forward.

Ghatal is a low-lying riverine area in the Paschim Medinipur district that gets affected by floods almost every year. The project entails dredging of riverbeds and strengthening of embankments of 10 major rivers, which get swollen during the monsoon, causing floods.

Ghatal Flood Mitigation Efforts

After attending an administrative review meeting of the chief minister in Kolaghat, the MP and Bengali film actor, who is better known by his screen name Dev, told reporters that flood mitigation remained the most pressing issue for people in his Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. The master plan was key to solving the recurring problem of large-scale flooding in the area, he said.

"The project was initiated during the tenure of Mamata Banerjee, and I believe it will be completed under the present chief minister. I raised the issue during the meeting and received an assurance that the work would be carried forward," he said.

Dev recalled campaigning for the implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan since 2014 and noted that financial allocations for the project had already been made by the previous government under Mamata Banerjee.

Political Courtesy And Public Welfare

Responding to questions about his participation in the chief minister's meeting, the Ghatal MP said he had always believed in maintaining political courtesy and working for the welfare of the people. "As a public representative, my priority is to address the concerns of my constituents. I have always respected leaders irrespective of their political affiliation and have focused on constructive politics," he said.

Reiterating his commitment to the Ghatal Master Plan, Dev said he attended the meeting primarily to seek assurances on the project's future and expressed hope that funds for the scheme would be allocated in the state budget under the BJP government, which is slated to be presented on June 22.

Despite his presence at the administrative meeting, Dev indicated that he was not aligning with the rebel bloc of TMC MPs and would remain in Mamata Banerjee's camp.