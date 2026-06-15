TMC merger: Strategic move to aid BJP without legal hurdles

Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs have strategically merged with the obscure Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a calculated move designed to support the BJP-led NDA while circumventing legal complexities and avoiding immediate induction into the saffron party.

IMAGE: Rebel TMC MPs meet Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav at his residence, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs have merged with the obscure Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) instead of directly joining the BJP.

The merger is viewed as a strategic move to bypass legal hurdles, allowing the rebels to support the BJP-led NDA without immediate induction into the saffron party.

Political observers suggest the NCPI's obscurity was its biggest asset, providing a legally defensible pathway out of the TMC while preserving the rebels' collective strength in Parliament.

The BJP benefits from parliamentary support without facing internal friction in West Bengal, where many rebels previously opposed the party.

This collective revolt by a sizeable bloc of TMC MPs challenges Mamata Banerjee's grip over the party, unlike previous individual defections.

When 20 rebel Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs decided to abandon Mamata Banerjee's parliamentary fold, many expected them to take the familiar route travelled by the majority of defectors from various political parties across the country over the past decade -- join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Instead, they chose the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), an obscure Tripura-based registered unrecognised political party whose political insignificance may well have been its biggest asset -- providing the rebels a legally safer route out of the TMC while allowing the BJP to benefit from their support without immediately inducting them.

The decision of the rebel TMC faction to merge with the NCPI on Sunday may appear puzzling at first, but political observers believe it's a careful move to bypass legalities and, at the same time, make political calculations, underpinning the biggest crisis to have hit the Trinamool Congress since its formation in 1998. For the rebels, obscurity was not a liability.

It was the strategy.

The choice of NCPI appears to offer something the BJP could not -- a legally defensible pathway out of the TMC while preserving their collective strength in Parliament.

Strategic Maneuvering and Legal Bypass

The rebels' original plan was simpler: walk out of the TMC parliamentary party with two-third MPs, constitute a separate group in Parliament and support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, sources said.

But parliamentary rules left little room for such an arrangement. Faced with that legal hurdle, they turned to the NCPI, which offered what a standalone rebel bloc could not: legitimacy. A senior rebel MP said the decision was driven by 'practical considerations rather than ideology'.

"We wanted to move collectively and create a political space outside Mamata Banerjee's control without triggering unnecessary procedural hurdles. The NCPI route offered a workable parliamentary solution," he said.

Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sujan Chakraborty believes the move reflects lessons drawn from the parallel rebellion inside the West Bengal Assembly.

"This is less of a political merger than a legal device," he said, arguing that the Lok Sabha rebels seem keen to avoid the complications that followed the TMC split in the Assembly.

Contrasting Assembly and Lok Sabha Rebellions

The contrast is striking.

In the Assembly, dissident legislators sought to project themselves as the authentic voice of the TMC.

They elected their own leader and challenged the authority of the party's official leadership.

The result was immediate litigation and competing claims over legitimacy.

The Lok Sabha rebels have consciously stayed away from that battlefield.

They are not claiming to be the 'real' TMC.

Nor are they attempting to seize the party's organisation, symbol or institutional structure.

Instead, they appear to have accepted that the organisational TMC would remain with Mamata Banerjee, while seeking to detach the parliamentary wing from her control.

Senior TMC leader Sougata Roy dismissed the significance of the development, insisting that the party's strength remained intact.

"Some MPs may leave, but the Trinamool Congress belongs to Mamata Banerjee. The organisation, workers and people remain with her. Those who think they can weaken the party by changing labels are mistaken," Roy told PTI.

BJP's Calculated Restraint and Future Implications

That distinction between parliamentary strength and organisational control could prove crucial.

Unlike many regional parties, the TMC is built around a highly centralised structure.

Control over the party machinery, committees, symbol and finances remains firmly anchored in the leadership architecture created around Mamata Banerjee.

For the rebels, therefore, capturing the party may have been an impossible objective. Securing control over a sizeable bloc of MPs was not.

The BJP's role in the unfolding drama is equally revealing.

The rebels' consultations have largely revolved around senior BJP leaders, with several key meetings taking place at the residence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav.

Yet the BJP has displayed little enthusiasm for an immediate mass induction.

That restraint reflects West Bengal's political realities.

Many among the rebels spent years attacking the BJP and contesting elections against it.

While their support in Parliament strengthens the NDA's legislative position, their wholesale induction could create friction within the BJP's West Bengal unit, where local leaders have built their politics in opposition to them.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sees the development as an exercise in parliamentary pragmatism.

"The BJP's immediate interest is numbers in Parliament, not necessarily expanding its organisational family in West Bengal overnight," he said.

Political analysts argue that the NCPI route solved two problems simultaneously -- it gave the rebels a vehicle through which they could move collectively without immediately confronting legal complications and allowed the BJP to secure parliamentary support without forcing an awkward political merger in West Bengal.

"It is easier for the BJP to work with them as allies for now than absorb them immediately into the organisation," political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said.

Unlike previous high-profile exits of Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari that were individual in nature, the latest revolt involves a sizeable bloc of TMC MPs acting collectively, challenging Mamata Banerjee's grip over the party.

Senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, "Elected representatives may leave, but control over the party organisation, symbol and funds remains elsewhere. That makes any attempt to capture the party structure extraordinarily difficult."

Whether the arrangement survives beyond Parliament remains uncertain.

But for the rebels, the NCPI's greatest asset was not its strength, influence or electoral appeal. It was the fact that it came with none of these.

In a political season defined by calculations of legality, recognition and survival, obscurity itself became a form of utility.