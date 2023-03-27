TMC makes surprise entry at Cong-led Oppn meet; Kharge reacts

In a rare feat of Opposition unity, the Trinamool Congress, which said it will remain equidistant from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, on Monday joined the big strategy meeting in the office of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs hold a joint meeting at the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament building in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

Prasun Banerjee and Jawhar Sircar represented TMC in the meeting, which discussed the Opposition strategy on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament.

Welcoming TMC, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that anyone who comes forward to "protect democracy" is welcome.

"I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs were seen donning black clothes in protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

Opposition members have displayed coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and the Congress has expressed hope that this coordination will also be extended outside Parliament.

With inputs from ANI