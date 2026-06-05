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Home  » News » Ex-Minister's Brother Swarup Biswas In Police Custody Over Extortion Racket

Ex-Minister's Brother Swarup Biswas In Police Custody Over Extortion Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 19:09 IST

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Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas, brother of former Sports minister Aroop Biswas, has been remanded to police custody in Kolkata following his arrest in connection with an alleged extortion racket, sexual harassment, and attempt to murder within the Tollygunge film and television industry.

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas, brother of ex-minister Aroop Biswas, has been remanded to police custody in Kolkata until June 18.
  • Biswas was arrested in connection with an alleged extortion racket operating within the Tollygunge film and television industry.
  • He faces serious charges including sexual harassment, extortion of approximately Rs 22 lakh from 50 individuals, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy.
  • Police sought custody for 14 days to reconstruct the crime, recover firearms, and trace the money trail of the alleged extorted funds.

A court in Kolkata on Friday remanded arrested Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas, the brother of the state's ex-Sports minister Aroop Biswas, to police custody till June 18. He was arrested on Thursday night in connection with an alleged extortion racket operating in the Tollygunge film and television industry.

Allegations And Police Investigation

Seeking his police remand for 14 days, chief public prosecutor of the Kolkata Police, Sourin Ghosal, stated before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court at Alipore that Biswas allegedly asked for sexual favours in return for allowing a woman to work in the industry and extorted around Rs 22 lakh from 50 other persons by making death threats. It was also alleged that Biswas tried to kill a man with firearms. The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore Court, granted police custody of Biswas till June 18.

 

The prosecution lawyer prayed for the custody of Biswas for the purpose of reconstruction of crime, for recovery of arms, and to trace the money trail as to where the alleged extorted money was parked. Biswas has been booked for alleged sexual harassment, extortion, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Arms Act.

Demonstrators shouted slogans and demanded strict action against Biswas at New Alipore police station in south-west Kolkata, where he was taken after his arrest on Thursday night. Some protesters alleged that he had exercised undue influence in the film and television industry for years and extorted money from artists, technicians and other workers by promising jobs. His elder brother, Aroop Biswas, was the sports minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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