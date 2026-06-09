Former Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta Held For Extortion

Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta, former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman, has been arrested in West Bengal on serious charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, sparking further political scrutiny in the state.

Key Points Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Dutta, a former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman, was apprehended from his residence in North 24 Parganas.

The arrest follows a complaint by a businessman alleging the former Bidhannagar mayor's involvement in extortion activities.

Dutta has a political history of switching parties, having joined BJP in 2019 before returning to the TMC.

His arrest comes shortly after another TMC leader, Sujit Bose, was incarcerated in a civic body job scam case.

Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested early on Tuesday from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, police said.

Dutta, the former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman, was apprehended from his residence at Raigachi, a senior officer said.

Details Of The Arrest And Political Context

Based on a complaint by a businessman who had alleged that the former Bidhannagar mayor was involved in extortion activities, the police registered an FIR and arrested Dutta, he said.

The TMC leader had unsuccessfully contested the Barasat seat in the 2026 assembly elections. Dutta had joined the BJP in 2019 and returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party a couple of years later.

His arrest came after former Bidhannagar MLA and minister in the TMC government, Sujit Bose, was incarcerated by the Enforcement Directorate in a civic body job scam case.