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Home  » News » TMC leader Jahangir 'Pushpa' Khan arrested near Nepal border

TMC leader Jahangir 'Pushpa' Khan arrested near Nepal border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 14:48 IST

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Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan faces extortion charges after his arrest near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal, following the Calcutta High Court's decision to vacate his interim protection.

Jahangir Khan

IMAGE: Jahangir Khan had come fourth in the Falta assembly repoll on May 21, after he had announced withdrawal of his candidature days before the contest. Photograph: Jahangir Khan on Facebook

Key Points

  • Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan was arrested on "extortion" charges near the India-Nepal border.
  • The arrest in north Bengal follows the Calcutta High Court vacating his interim protection on May 26.
  • Seven FIRs were registered against Khan at Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district.
  • Police did not divulge further details regarding the arrest.
  • Khan had recently come fourth in the Falta assembly repoll on May 21, despite announcing his withdrawal earlier.

Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan was on Monday arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on "extortion" charges, police said.

The Calcutta high court had on May 26 vacated an interim protection granted to Khan, against whom seven FIRs were registered at Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district.

 

"Khan was arrested from the India-Nepal border area in north Bengal," a police officer said.

Details with regard to the arrest were, however, not divulged by the police.

Khan had come fourth in the Falta assembly repoll on May 21, after he had announced withdrawal of his candidature days before the contest.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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