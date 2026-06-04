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Home  » News » West Bengal's 'Cut-Money' Scandal: TMC Leader Hides From Angry Mob

West Bengal's 'Cut-Money' Scandal: TMC Leader Hides From Angry Mob

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 14:34 IST

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A video shared by BJP's Amit Malviya has brought West Bengal's 'cut-money scam' into sharp focus, showing a TMC leader allegedly hiding from an enraged crowd demanding the return of extorted funds from government scheme beneficiaries.

Key Points

  • BJP's Amit Malviya shared a video of a TMC leader allegedly hiding from an angry mob over 'cut-money' extortion in West Bengal.
  • The TMC leader, Shahidul Miya, was accused of extorting Rs 5,000-20,000 from government housing scheme beneficiaries.
  • Public anger over the 'cut-money scam' has led to demands for the return of extorted funds in various districts.
  • The district TMC leadership has distanced itself from the alleged illegal collection of money.

The BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday posted a video on social media purportedly showing a TMC leader hiding under his bed to escape a furious crowd, and said the "cut-money scam" in West Bengal was "producing scenes straight out of a political farce". He said the video was from Cooch Behar district's Mathabhanga, and the locals had surrounded the residence of TMC leader Shahidul Miya, accusing him of extorting Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 from beneficiaries of government housing schemes.

TMC Leader Hides Amidst Public Outcry

Malvia said on X that "as investigations tighten and arrests mount, those who once exploited the poor are finding it increasingly difficult to hide, even under a bed". "The cut-money scam in West Bengal is now producing scenes straight out of a political farce," the BJP leader wrote on X. "As public anger erupted, the TMC leader hid under his bed to escape the furious crowd. Eventually, police had to rescue him from his hiding place," Malviya wrote along with the video he posted on X. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video.

 

The BJP leader also said, "From Kakdwip to Namkhana and now Mathabhanga, the story remains the same: cut-money, corruption, and panic." This came after several people at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district last week got back the "cut-money" they paid to local toughs for availing the benefits of government schemes during the previous TMC regime. The district TMC leadership said the party does not have anything to do with such illegal collection of money from villagers or traders.

Demands For Return Of 'Cut Money' Intensify

After the BJP came to power in the state, the demand for the return of "cut money", taken by local toughs allegedly owing allegiance to the TMC, increased in different places of Mathabhanga, leading the perpetrators to return at least some of the money. In another such incident, a TMC panchayat member returned Rs 5,000 each to 45 villagers at Patibunia village in Namkhana area of South 24 Parganas district.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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