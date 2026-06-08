TMC crisis deepens as Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns as RS MP

Veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's resignation from the Trinamool Congress and Parliament intensifies the ongoing political turmoil and internal crisis within the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

IMAGE: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajya Sabha MP Sukhen Shekhar Ray resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He also stepped down as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Ray's resignation comes amidst significant internal crisis and political turmoil within the TMC.

In his resignation letter, he cited relinquishing parliamentary membership and severing association with the TMC.

In a major blow to the TMC amid the political turmoil rocking the organisation, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday resigned from the party and also stepped down as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Ray, a veteran leader and one of the most articulate voices of the TMC in Parliament, submitted his resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairman and simultaneously announced his decision to quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The development comes at a time when the TMC is grappling with an unprecedented internal crisis, following a rebellion in its legislative wing and growing tensions among different factions within the organisation.

In his resignation letter, Ray said he was relinquishing his parliamentary membership and severing association with the TMC.