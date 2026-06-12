TMC crisis: After Kalyan's 'arrogance' attack, Abhishek extends olive branch

The olive branch came less than 24 hours after Kalyan Banerjee publicly questioned Abhishek's leadership style, accused him of arrogance and even issued an ultimatum to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

IMAGE: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks to the media at the residence of Former CM Mamata Banerjee as a CID team arrives at the former CM's residence, in Kolkata, June 12, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Under attack from senior Trinamool Congress lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee amid turmoil within the party, its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday struck a conciliatory note, describing the Serampore MP as an elder who has "brought him up" and therefore had every right to criticise him.

Key Points Abhishek said that Kalyan Banerjee has every right to say a few harsh words to him and there is no reason to create unnecessary controversy over it.

Political observers viewed the response as a calculated attempt by Abhishek to project maturity amid the split in the party in the assembly and Parliament.

Kalyan Banerjee skipped the meeting convened by Mamata Banerjee sparking speculation about the top TMC leader's next move.

The olive branch came less than 24 hours after Kalyan Banerjee publicly questioned Abhishek's leadership style, accused him of arrogance and even issued an ultimatum to party supremo Mamata Banerjee to choose between her nephew and veterans like him.

"Kalyan Banerjee has seen me grow up. He is a senior leader of the party. He has every right to say a few harsh words to me. There is no reason to create unnecessary controversy over it," Abhishek told reporters while leaving Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence after a meeting of the party's top leadership.

The remarks marked a striking contrast to the increasingly bitter exchanges that have engulfed the ruling party since its crushing defeat in the recent assembly elections in West Bengal and appeared aimed at preventing the row from spiralling into a full-blown organisational crisis.

Political observers viewed the response as a calculated attempt by Abhishek to project maturity amid the split in the party in the assembly and Parliament.

Earlier in the day, senior TMC leaders, including Abhishek, Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, Madan Mitra, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, attended a meeting convened by Mamata Banerjee at her residence. Conspicuous by his absence was Kalyan Banerjee.

His absence immediately fuelled speculation in political circles as it came a day after he launched an unprecedented attack on Abhishek and distanced himself from all legal matters concerning the Diamond Harbour MP.

A senior advocate and one of the party's most combative parliamentarians, Kalyan had announced on Thursday that he would no longer appear in court cases linked to Abhishek.

"His arrogance has crossed all limits. If he remains in the party, I will have to think whether I should continue," Kalyan had said, while also indicating that he would convey his concerns directly to Mamata Banerjee.

The veteran MP's outburst was triggered by developments surrounding a case linked to the assembly signature forgery controversy, in which he was expected to represent Abhishek before the Calcutta high court before abruptly withdrawing himself.

While Kalyan cited no specific reason, he subsequently complained about growing arrogance within sections of the party leadership and hinted at deeper organisational discontent.

Kalyan's intervention has assumed significance because, unlike many of the leaders who revolted after the assembly election debacle, he had until now remained among the staunchest defenders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party structure. After stepping down as the TMC chief whip in the Lok Sabha last year, he was recently reinstated to the post amid growing unrest within the parliamentary party.

Throughout much of the recent turmoil, Kalyan had publicly backed the leadership and attacked dissident voices, making his open criticism of Abhishek all the more consequential.

The assembly poll setback has triggered an open rebellion by a section of MLAs and MPs, many of whom have questioned Abhishek's leadership and his growing influence over organisational affairs.

The discontent has surfaced both in the state assembly and Parliament, exposing fault lines that had long remained hidden beneath the party's tightly controlled structure. On Monday, a group of 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by party chief whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed to have written to Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate bloc supporting the BJP-led NDA, triggering a split in the party's parliamentary ranks.

The parliamentary revolt had followed an upheaval in the West Bengal Assembly last week, where 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs broke ranks with the party leadership and backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition instead of the party's official nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The twin rebellions plunged Mamata Banerjee's outfit into what observers described as its gravest organisational crisis since its formation in 1998, exposing deep fault lines within a party that had dominated West Bengal's politics for over a decade-and-a-half.

Against this backdrop, Abhishek's decision to respond with deference rather than confrontation appeared aimed at containing yet another flashpoint within a party struggling to hold together its competing power centres.