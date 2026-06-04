Kolkata TMC Councillor Arrested On Molestation Charges

Kolkata's political landscape sees a significant development as TMC Councillor Biswajit Mondal faces arrest on serious charges of assault and molestation, sparking wider discussions on accountability among elected representatives.

Key Points TMC Councillor Biswajit Mondal of Ward No 114 was arrested in Kolkata on charges of assaulting and molesting a woman.

The complaint, filed on June 1, alleges the incident occurred near a school in March 2024, with additional claims of verbal abuse and threats.

Mondal faces charges including assault, molestation, criminal intimidation, and use of abusive language, with an ongoing investigation.

This arrest is part of a broader series of actions against Trinamool Congress leaders and KMC councillors post-assembly elections, with several others recently arrested for extortion and intimidation.

A TMC councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was arrested on charges of assaulting and molesting a woman in the metropolis, police said on Thursday. Biswajit Mondal, the councillor of Ward No 114, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the woman from the Purba Putiary area at Regent Park police station on June 1, a senior officer said. According to the complaint, Mondal had allegedly assaulted and molested the woman near a school in March, 2024, he said.

Allegations And Investigation Details

"A case has been registered against Mondal. The allegations include assault, molestation, criminal intimidation and use of abusive language. An investigation is underway," the officer said. The woman also alleged that after the change of government in West Bengal last month, the councillor verbally abused her and threatened her with dire consequences.

Wider Crackdown On KMC Councillors

Mondal's arrest comes amid action against several leaders and elected representatives of the Trinamool Congress across the state after the assembly elections. Over the past few weeks, a number of KMC councillors have been arrested on allegations ranging from extortion and intimidation to corruption. On June 2, councillors Arijit Das Thakur of Ward No 106 and Sachin Singh of Ward No 36 were arrested in connection with alleged extortion. A day later, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, councillor of Ward No 2, was apprehended on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. TMC councillor Sudip Polley, who represents Ward No 123, was also arrested on May 23 in an alleged extortion case.