TISS replaces CJI Surya Kant as chief guest amid row

The TISS has announced Dr C S Pramesh as the new chief guest for its 86th Convocation, replacing Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant amidst earlier postponement and speculation.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dr C S Pramesh, director of Tata Memorial Hospital, will be the chief guest at the 86th TISS Convocation on August 22.

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant was originally scheduled to be the chief guest but could not attend due to a full calendar until November.

The convocation was previously postponed from August 2, leading to speculation about potential student protests during the CJI's visit.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has announced that Dr C S Pramesh, director, Tata Memorial Hospital, would be the chief guest at its 86th Convocation on August 22.

Earlier, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant was to be the chief guest at the convocation scheduled for August 2, but the institute postponed it two days before the event citing "unforeseen circumstances".

It led to speculation that authorities apprehended protests by students during the CJI's visit.

TISS sources said on Tuesday that the CJI's office informed the institute that Justice Surya Kant's calendar was full until November, and hence he would not be able to attend the convocation.