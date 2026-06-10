Tirupati's Balaji Set to Arrive in North East India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has acquired a 10 acre plot in Assam, paving the way for construction of the first Sri Venkateswara temple in North East India.

IMAGE: The Tirumala Venkateshwar temple. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhilb239/Wikimedia commons

Key Points The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has acquired a 10 acre plot in Amerigog village, Assam, for the first Sri Venkateswara temple in North East India.

The Assam government completed the land registration and handed over documents to TTD Trust Board Chairman B R Naidu.

This initiative is part of the Andhra Pradesh government's plan to establish replica Tirumala temples across all Indian states and Union Territories.

In a major step towards establishing the first Sri Venkateswara temple in North East India, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Tuesday, June 10, 2026, formally took possession of a 10 acre plot of land at Amerigog village in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The Assam government completed the registration of the land in favour of the TTD and handed over the relevant documents to a delegation led by TTD Trust Board Chairman B R Naidu.

IMAGE: TTD Trust Board Chairman B R Naidu after taking possession of a 10 acre plot at Amerigog village in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district on Tuesday, June 10, 2026, for the construction of the first Sri Venkateswara temple in North East India.

A Pan-India Initiative

The proposed temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, is part of a broader initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government to establish replica temples of the Tirumala deity across all states and Union Territories.

B R Naidu said the temple would be constructed in the picturesque valley between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and that consultations were under way with the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Assam to finalise plans for the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

'The temple will come up in a scenic location and will serve devotees from across the North East,' Naidu said.

The project traces its origins to discussions held in August last year when Naidu met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati to explore the possibility of establishing a TTD temple in the state.

Naidu said the proposed Balaji Mandir in the land of Maa Kamakhya would hold immense spiritual significance and provide devotees in the North East an opportunity to offer prayers and fulfil their vows without having to travel frequently to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff