Tirumala Tirupati temple to insure devotees for Rs 2 lakh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, introducing devotee insurance, eco-friendly transport, and ambitious infrastructure projects to enhance pilgrim experience and global outreach.

IMAGE: The Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhilb239/Wikimedia commons

Key Points TTD introduces Aadhaar-based online insurance for devotees, offering Rs 2 lakh in case of death during temple visits.

New SV Museum established by TCS Trust and a 'Durlabh Darshan' healing experience centre enhance the devotee experience.

Reliance Foundation and Bharat Biotech donate electric buses to promote sustainable transport for pilgrims in Tirumala.

Plans include global expansion of Srivari temples, improved Annadanam, and integration of temple-linked hospitals.

Tirupati is set for major infrastructure development, aiming to become a services and wedding destination with a Net Zero energy approach.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the TTD has decided to insure every devotee in partnership with LIC and offer Rs 2 lakh in the event of death during the visit to the temple.

Naidu held a review meeting with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and later at a press conference said the temple body has decided to extend Aadhaar-based online insurance to devotees.

"TTD has decided to offer insurance to every devotee in partnership with LIC. Rs 2 lakh will be extended through this insurance in the event of death," he said.

Enhancing Devotee Experience And Safety

Reflecting on the SV Museum he inaugurated earlier in the day, Naidu said TCS Trust has established it at a cost of Rs 104 crore, adding that it was decided that the same trust will run it for the next five years.

The CM noted that a healing experience centre was set up under the name 'Durlabh Darshan' at Vaikuntam Complex - 1, which will showcase the history of the temple and the grandeur of the deity.



For devotees visiting the shrine, Naidu said Reliance Foundation has donated 25 electric buses while another seven came from Bharat Biotech, which he flagged off at Narayanagiri Circle.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has handed over the electric buses and a dedicated electric vehicle charging station to TTD.

This donation is aimed at strengthening the trust's efforts to provide cleaner and more sustainable means of transport to pilgrims visiting Tirumala, a release from the foundation said.

The contribution fulfils a commitment made by Anant Ambani, executive director, RIL, during his visit to Tirumala in June 2026, it said.

"Millions of devotees visit the sacred hills of Tirumala each year for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Supporting their journey is both a privilege and a responsibility," Anant said in the release.

Global Expansion And Welfare Initiatives

Naidu said the government aims to build 5,000 temples through the Srivani Trust.

He said 65 temples in the southern state are affiliated to TTD.

"We are thinking of setting up Srivari (deity) temples across the world where cities host high numbers of Hindus. Likewise, we will also set up Srivari temples across the state," he said.

Naidu said requests have also been made to build Srivari temples in Mauritius and New Zealand and also other places in India.

The CM said Tirumala, with a history of 2,300 years, should emerge as the top temple in the world.



According to the CM, a corpus of Rs 3,165 crore is available with Annadanam Trust, which offers free food to devotees.

Naidu promised to further improve Anna Prasadam (free food) to devotees.

Similarly, he said hospitals linked to the temple body and also in Tirupati will be integrated, and doctors will be given an opportunity to serve as 'Srivari Sevakulu' (deity's volunteers), among other initiatives.

Tirupati's Future As A Sustainable Hub

Further, Naidu said there is a proposal to build a skywalk from Tirupati Railway Station to the bus station. This project will be taken up with the Centre's cooperation, he said.

He said the government is also planning to build multi-storied parking facility on the 50 acres of land it recently acquired.

The CM further said housing plots will be given to 3,200 employees and it will cost Rs 230 crore.

Delving on roads in the temple town, Naidu said measures will be initiated to connect all the highways in Tirupati.

He exhorted that massive economic activities should occur with Tirupati as the hub and the temple town should transform into a services hub with the influx of devotees.

Underlining that Tirupati should emerge as a wedding destination, Naidu called for all activities in the temple town to adhere to the Net Zero concept, utilising solar, wind and battery storage sources of power.

The CM directed officials to install solar panels on all TTD buildings, noting that the temple body is consuming 10 crore units of power.