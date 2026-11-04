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Tired of using 'andhbhakts'? Tharoor has a new word for you

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje November 04, 2026 13:05 IST 3 Minutes Read

Shashi Tharoor, known for his extensive vocabulary, has once again sparked linguistic interest by introducing 'quockerwodger' as a potent new term for political puppets.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, August 12, 2026.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, August 12, 2026.Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shashi Tharoor proposes 'quockerwodger' as an alternative to terms like "andhbhakts" and "paid followers" in political discussions.
  • A 'quockerwodger' is defined as a political puppet, controlled by someone else and acting on their instructions.
  • Tharoor had previously shared 'Quockerwodger' in September, calling it the "word of our era" and taking a dig at the government.
  • The author-politician is known for introducing rarely-used words like 'allodoxaphobia', 'farrago', and 'troglodyte' into public discourse.
  • His use of such words often sends social media users to dictionaries and is sometimes used to critique political situations.

Tired of using words like "andhbhakts", "godi" and "paid followers"? Well, Congress leader and wordsmith Shashi Tharoor has an alternative - 'quockerwodger'.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram, who is known to share rarely-used and often difficult-to-pronounce English words, which sends social media users reaching for the lexicon, also elaborated on its meaning.

 

Understanding 'Quockerwodger'

"Quockerwodger-- A political puppet; a person who is controlled by someone else and acts on their instructions," Tharoor posted on X along with a screenshot of the definition.

In his post, Tharoor said, "For those tired of describing people as 'andhbhakts', 'godi', 'paid followers' and the like, an acceptable alternative?"

In September, Tharoor had shared 'Quockerwodger' and its meaning, calling it the word of our era.

He had taken a dig at the government by posting the word.

"Word of our era! I think our ruling party has spawned a few of these in the last dozen years," he said.

Tharoor's Linguistic Impact

Interestingly, words like "andhbhakts" and "godi media" are often used by the government's critics to describe the BJP's hardcore supporters and a section of the media which they claim pushes the government's narratives.

This is not the first time Tharoor has spoken about the word. In April 2022, he had shared its meaning and described it as a useful addition to our political vocabulary.

The author-politician-wordsmith has often left social media users scurrying for their dictionaries to confirm whether such a word indeed exists.

Tharoor has also taken digs at the BJP government using rarely used words such as 'allodoxaphobia', which he explained as an irrational fear of opinions.

In the past, he has also stumped people with words such as 'farrago' and 'troglodyte.' While 'farrago' means a confused mixture, a 'troglodyte' means a person regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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