News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tiranga Yatra in Jahangirpuri

Tiranga Yatra in Jahangirpuri

By Rediff News Bureau
April 25, 2022 09:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hindus and Muslims conducted a Tiranga Yatra, to appeal for peace and harmony, in Jahangirpuri in Delhi on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Violence had broken out in Jahangirpuri between two groups on April 16, followed by a demolition drive on April 20, which the Supreme Court stayed.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Tiranga Yatra.

IMAGE: Let India's children thrive in a country where there is genuine respect for one another, where the rule of law is unwavering, and where the Constitution, as Prime Minister Modi once said, is the holy book.
All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A nation can only progress when peace reigns in society.

 

IMAGE: The need for communal harmony has never been more urgent.

 

IMAGE: We are all Indians, united by our love for this ancient and magnificent land. Why should one Indian turn on another? Hate must be replaced by all encompassing kindness.
This Tiranga Yatra symbolises the spirit of India First.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Jahangirpuri: Hindus, Muslims embrace; air still tense
Jahangirpuri: Hindus, Muslims embrace; air still tense
Jahangirpuri: Tight security hits livelihood of locals
Jahangirpuri: Tight security hits livelihood of locals
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
Former SA captain Smith cleared of racism allegations
Former SA captain Smith cleared of racism allegations
Rohit blames batters for MI's horror showing in IPL
Rohit blames batters for MI's horror showing in IPL
F1: Verstappen wins in Imola; Hamilton 13th
F1: Verstappen wins in Imola; Hamilton 13th
What To Watch On OTT This Week
What To Watch On OTT This Week
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Nobody in India will be saved'

'Nobody in India will be saved'

Jahangirpuri locals offer namaz amid heavy security

Jahangirpuri locals offer namaz amid heavy security

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances