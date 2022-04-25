Tiranga Yatra in Jahangirpuri

Hindus and Muslims conducted a Tiranga Yatra, to appeal for peace and harmony, in Jahangirpuri in Delhi on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Violence had broken out in Jahangirpuri between two groups on April 16, followed by a demolition drive on April 20, which the Supreme Court stayed.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Tiranga Yatra.

IMAGE: Let India's children thrive in a country where there is genuine respect for one another, where the rule of law is unwavering, and where the Constitution, as Prime Minister Modi once said, is the holy book.

All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A nation can only progress when peace reigns in society.

IMAGE: The need for communal harmony has never been more urgent.

IMAGE: We are all Indians, united by our love for this ancient and magnificent land. Why should one Indian turn on another? Hate must be replaced by all encompassing kindness.

This Tiranga Yatra symbolises the spirit of India First.

