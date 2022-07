The first-ever Tiranga Rally from the Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk in Srinagar to Kargil organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party began on Monday, July 25, amidst tight security, in which 300 bikers participated.

It will culminate at the Kargil War Memorial on Tuesday, July 26, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

