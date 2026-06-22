Times Square turns yoga hub as thousands join global event

The event was attended by Padmashri Guru Dr HR Nagendra, a globally respected yoga master, meditation expert and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru.

IMAGE: Participants perform yoga during an event organised by the Consul General of India in New York to host the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations at Times Square, in New York, June 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts and practitioners assembled at the iconic Times Square here on Sunday for a day-long session of the ancient Indian practice to commemorate International Day of Yoga.

Key Points The Consulate General of India in New York, in partnership with the Times Square Alliance, marked the 12th International Day of Yoga at the iconic Times Square.

Nearly 10,000 yoga enthusiasts from various nationalities participated in the Yoga Day commemoration.

People from all walks of life and nationalities arrived early in the morning and rolled out their yoga mats in the heart of the popular New York City destination.

The Consulate General of India in New York, in partnership with the Times Square Alliance, marked the 12th International Day of Yoga at the iconic Times Square.

The event was attended by Padmashri Guru Dr HR Nagendra, a globally respected yoga master, meditation expert and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru.

He encouraged participants to embrace yoga not merely as an ancient tradition, but as a practical and transformative discipline for modern living.

In his address, Guru Nagendra spoke about the timeless relevance of yoga and meditation in ensuring a healthy and harmonious lifestyle.

Nearly 10,000 yoga enthusiasts from various nationalities participated in the Yoga Day commemoration.

The day-long celebration at Times Square will feature seven yoga sessions, "reflecting the widespread enthusiasm for yoga across New York City and the United States," the Indian Consulate said in a statement.

Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, appreciated the growing popularity of Yoga in the US as part of the daily life of Americans and the Indian-American community.

This year's celebrations marked the 12th International Day of Yoga and were organised under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," highlighting the importance of yoga in enhancing longevity and quality of life.

People from all walks of life and nationalities arrived early in the morning and rolled out their yoga mats in the heart of the popular New York City destination.

Several other yoga teachers and experts led various meditation, exercises and breathing sessions throughout the day at Times Square, as thousands participated in the day-long activities.

Officials and staff from the Indian Consulate as well as members of the diaspora joined the yoga session.

In the lead-up to the main event, the Consulate organised a series of yoga sessions and outreach programs across its jurisdiction, including New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

These month-long activities witnessed enthusiastic participation from local communities and yoga practitioners, further strengthening awareness and engagement, the Consulate said.