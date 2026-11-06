'Time has passed': Arunachal anti-dam activist rejects govt's talks offer

Katon Moyong, known as 'Abor Man', has firmly rejected the Arunachal Pradesh government's offer for talks on the controversial 11,200-MW Siang hydropower project, highlighting deep-seated community concerns and alleged political motivations behind the massive dam proposal.

IMAGE: The Siang river. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurtej Chauhan/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Katon Moyong, 'Abor Man', has rejected the Arunachal Pradesh government's offer for talks on the 11,200-MW Siang hydropower project.

Moyong dismisses the government's national security justification for the dam, viewing it as a means to overcome public resistance.

The Adi community strongly opposes the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project due to concerns about displacement, land submergence, and cultural impact.

Moyong alleges the government's push for the project is politically motivated, eyeing the 2029 Assembly elections.

Protesters are demanding an immediate halt to Pre-Feasibility Report activities and the withdrawal of security forces from affected areas.

Katon Moyong, popularly known as 'Abor Man' and a prominent voice opposing the proposed 11,200-MW hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang valley, has rejected the state government's offer of talks, saying the time for negotiations has passed.

The engineer-turned-activist, whom Delhi Police detained recently for protesting the project in the national capital, dismissed the government's national security argument for building the dam on the Siang River as an attempt to overcome public resistance.

Activist Rejects Government Talks

Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), one of the biggest hydropower projects planned in the northeastern state, envisages the construction of a large dam across the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh. The project will be executed by the power major National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

The project has been facing stiff resistance from the Adi community, particularly in the Siang region, over concerns about the potential displacement of people, submergence of ancestral lands and forests, and the impact on their cultural and ecological heritage.

Community Concerns Over Siang Project

The Arunachal Pradesh government has said the proposed project was primarily aimed at storing and managing water in the Siang basin, particularly in view of concerns over China's proposed mega dam on the river upstream.

Moyong said the Adi community's position against the proposed dam remains unchanged, alleging the government's push for the project was politically motivated with an eye on the 2029 assembly elections.

He appealed to the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh to remain united against the proposed project and cautioned them against "attempts to divide" different tribes over the issue.

Historical Opposition And Evolving Justifications

"The time for discussion on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has passed," he told a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club on Thursday.

"Let there be dams on smaller rivers, but not on the Siang. Either the entire Adi community will have to be exterminated to build the Siang dam, or there will be no Siang dam."

Moyong claimed the first proposal for a dam on the Siang River was introduced in 1979 under the banner of Brahmaputra flood control, but was rejected by the Adi community.

He blamed late chief minister Dorjee Khandu's government for signing 145 MoUs with power developers and private companies, which he alleged had pushed the state into a huge debt burden.

Successive governments changed the justification for the project over the years, describing it as a flood mitigation initiative, a project of national interest and a national project, before the present government began promoting it as a national security imperative, Moyong claimed.

Protesters Demand Halt To Project Work

Protesters have been demanding an immediate stop to the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities and survey work for the project proposed on the Siang River.

They have also sought withdrawal of security forces deployed in areas likely to be affected by the proposed project.

However, the government has maintained that the 11,000 MW project would drive economic and social growth, generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, and strengthen water and energy security for the state and the nation.