Delhi Police have arrested Pawan Kumar alias Makkhi, a member of the notorious Tillu Tajpuriya gang, for allegedly kidnapping a property dealer and coercing him at gunpoint to withdraw a criminal case, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb organised crime in the capital.

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Key Points Tillu Tajpuriya gang member Pawan Kumar alias Makkhi was arrested on Saturday for kidnapping a property dealer.

Makkhi allegedly forced the victim, Rakesh Kumar, to withdraw a criminal case at gunpoint after abducting him on October 27.

The property dealer was taken to different locations and threatened to refrain from deposing against Makkhi and his associates.

Another accused, Narender alias Bholu, was arrested on October 30, and the Scorpio-N used in the crime was recovered.

Makkhi's anticipatory bail application was dismissed by a court on November 6, leading to intensified efforts for his apprehension.

A Tillu Tajpuriya gang member who allegedly kidnapped a property dealer and forced him to withdraw a criminal case at gunpoint has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Tillu Tajpuriya Gang Member Apprehended

Pawan Kumar alias Makkhi (38), who was arrested on Saturday, has three previous criminal involvements, including cases registered in Alipur and Kundli in Haryana.

Police said Makkhi and Narender alias Bholu allegedly abducted property dealer, Rakesh Kumar, to force him to sign a compromise deed.

According to police, a case was registered at Alipur police station on October 29 on the complaint of the property dealer who alleged that he was kidnapped from outside his residence in Akbarpur Majra village on October 27.

He alleged that Bholu called him outside his house and took him away in a black SUV, with Makkhi already present in it, a senior police officer said.

He was subsequently taken to different locations, including Palla-Jhangola Road and an office in Bakhtawarpur, where he was allegedly confined and threatened, the officer said.

Property Dealer Coerced At Gunpoint

The accused allegedly pressured him to withdraw an earlier criminal case registered at Alipur police station and refrain from deposing against Makkhi and his associates.

Makkhi allegedly pointed a pistol at the complainant, threatened to kill him and forced him to sign a compromise deed, the officer said.

A case was registered under sections pertaining to abduction, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and other offences and further investigation was taken up.

Police Probe Continues In Abduction Case

"During the investigation, Narender alias Bholu was arrested on October 30, and the Scorpio-N used in the crime was recovered at his instance. However, Makkhi remained absconding," the officer said.

His anticipatory bail application was dismissed by a court on November 6, following which efforts to apprehend him were intensified.

Further investigation is underway to recover the pistol allegedly used in the crime, trace the compromise deed and identify the roles of other persons involved.