News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tihar jail superintendent suspended over VIP treatment to AAP minister Jain

Tihar jail superintendent suspended over VIP treatment to AAP minister Jain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 14, 2022 17:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Tihar jail superintendent has been suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain who has been lodged in the prison in a money laundering case, sources said on Monday.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate claimed in a court in New Delhi that Jain was getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail.

 

"Jail superintendent of Tihar Jail no. 7, Ajit Kumar, DANICS, has been suspended. He has prima facie been found to have committed irregularities that warrant inquiry," a source in the prison department of the Delhi government said, adding that the matter was connected to Jain getting special treatment in the jail.

The ED had made the submission before special judge Vikas Dhull while concluding its arguments opposing Jain's plea against the money laundering case.

"Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," said additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for the ED.

The ASG shared certain CCTV images with the court and alleged that most of the time Jain was either in hospital or in jail enjoying various facilities. The 58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30.

Earlier this month, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail, days after incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged extortion of Rs 10 crore for protection in prison by Goel and Jain.

The Aam Aadmi Party had dismissed the allegations, calling them absurd and baseless.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HC junks plea to suspend Jain, says it's up to Kejri
HC junks plea to suspend Jain, says it's up to Kejri
Satyendar Jain's photo sparks torture allegations
Satyendar Jain's photo sparks torture allegations
ED attaches assets, firms linked to Satyendar Jain
ED attaches assets, firms linked to Satyendar Jain
Court puts off Gyanvapi 'Shivling' ruling to Nov 17
Court puts off Gyanvapi 'Shivling' ruling to Nov 17
Recipe: Nadiya's Classic Mutton Kheema
Recipe: Nadiya's Classic Mutton Kheema
Russia denies reports of FM falling ill during G20
Russia denies reports of FM falling ill during G20
Forced religious conversions very serious matter: SC
Forced religious conversions very serious matter: SC
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Satyendar Jain gets special treatment in Tihar: ED

Satyendar Jain gets special treatment in Tihar: ED

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances