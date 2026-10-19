Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi

Police have detained three suspects, including a minor, in Rajasthan's Kota, who were allegedly involved in the recent firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car.

IMAGE: A visual of two of the three accused arrested by Kota Police in connection with the actor Tiger Shroff firing case, in Kota on Monday. The apprehended accused will be handed over to Mumbai Police, October 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three suspects, including a minor, involved in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff, were detained in Kota, Rajasthan.

The suspects, Ritik and Rehan, were caught on Monday on a train from Mumbai, planning to flee to Nepal via Jaipur and Delhi.

Mumbai Police had shared intelligence with Rajasthan counterparts, leading to the detention.

Assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, injuring his driver and another person.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, but its authenticity is yet to be verified.

Three people suspected to be involved in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff were planning to flee to Nepal, the police said on Monday.

Suspects Detained In Rajasthan

The three suspects, including a minor, have been identified as Ritik from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were detained on Monday in Rajasthan's Kota town from a train coming from Mumbai, police said.

"A team from Mumbai Police is reaching Kota and the suspects will be handed over to them," Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam said.

No weapon has been recovered from the suspects, she said.

The suspects are detained at the moment and will be arrested once the Mumbai Police takes them into custody.

Escape Plan To Nepal

The suspects told police that they boarded the train after "executing the crime". They were planning to take a bus from Jaipur to Delhi and then cross the border to reach Nepal, Gautam said.

Mumbai Police shared inputs with their counterparts in Rajasthan. After that, SP Gautam sent a team to the station. Railway Police Force was alerted and the three were caught in the general coach, officials said.

The Firing Incident And Claims

Three assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured. Police said three rounds were fired at the War actor.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, according to social media. However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be ascertained.

Police said three rounds were fired at the War actor.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had spoken to Shroff and assured him that the incident would be taken seriously.

Mumbai Police registered a case of attempt to murder in connection with the incident and it was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Shroff is one of Bollywood's premier action stars and martial artists, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

He debuted with the film Heropanti in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with blockbusters like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and the YRF Spy Universe hit War.