Tiger Shroff shooters tracked real-time news to change escape plan

Police sources claim that the shooters who attacked actor Tiger Shroff on October 18 leveraged real-time news coverage and encrypted communication from their handlers to constantly adapt their escape routes, highlighting the sophisticated methods used by criminals.

IMAGE: Three accused in Tiger Shroff shooting case in custody of Mumbai Police. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shooters in the Tiger Shroff attack received real-time police investigation updates from handlers via news channels on October 18 evening.

This information allowed the accused to frequently change their escape routes and modes of transport.

One suspect received an urgent instruction to flee after news channels aired visuals of their faces.

The three key accused, Phool Singh, Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari, and Rithik Mahto, were apprehended in Kota on October 19.

Gangster Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been named as a wanted accused for claiming responsibility for the October 18 attack.

The three shooters who fled after firing at actor Tiger Shroff on October 18 evening were receiving real-time updates from their 'handlers' about the police investigation via news channel coverage, enabling them to alter their escape routes, police sources claimed on Saturday.

They were apprehended from a train in Kota on October 19.

How Shooters Monitored Police Investigation

As media outlets broadcast news updates, unseen handlers were relaying the information directly to the shooters through encrypted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) messaging applications, police sources said.

According to sources in the crime branch investigating the case, at one point during the escape, when news channels aired visuals of the attack, one of the primary suspects received an urgent instruction on his mobile phone: "Tumhare chehre aa gaye hain, nikal jao waha se" (Your faces are out, get out of there).

The actor escaped relatively unhurt on October 18 evening after two shooters fired multiple rounds at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area, prompting a multi-state investigation and the nabbing of ten individuals from Rajasthan, UP, and Haryana.

Shroff's driver and a vlogger sustained injuries.

Escape Route Altered By News Updates

The three key accused identified as Phool Singh (18), Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari (18), and Rithik Mahto (22) were intercepted and apprehended by the Kota Police in Rajasthan the following day and are currently in police custody until October 31.

Analysis of digital evidence showed that Rehan was in constant VoIP communication using internet-based applications such as Signal or Zangi, which do not require mobile numbers for registration, according to crime branch sources.

They further said that media reports detailing the recovery of the attackers' motorcycle in Andheri and their subsequent train journey were immediately relayed to the shooters, allegedly by their handlers.

"This constant feed prompted the trio to frequently shift modes of transport, moving from a motorcycle to a train, followed by a cab, before planning to board a bus from Surat.

"The delay at the Surat bus terminal eventually led them to board another train, where they were apprehended by the Kota police following a prompt alert from the Mumbai Police," they said.

Ongoing Investigation And Gangster Links

The Crime Branch is conducting custodial interrogations to uncover the procurement chain of the firearms and identify all individuals involved in supplying weapons and providing logistical support.

Mumbai Police have named gangster Anil Pandit, who had claimed responsibility for the firing on Tiger Shroff, as a wanted accused in the case.

Pandit is an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be operating from the US. He had claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on the actor in a social media post.