Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made a significant public return at the Global Peace Honours event in Mumbai, marking his first appearance since a concerning firing incident targeted his car, raising questions about celebrity security.

IMAGE: Actor Tiger Shroff. Photograph: Courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Key Points Tiger Shroff made his first public appearance at the Global Peace Honours event in Mumbai on Saturday, following a firing incident.

The actor performed to Deva Shree Ganesha at the Gateway of India event, which was attended by several other celebrities.

Shroff's car was attacked on October 17 in Juhu, where assailants opened fire, though he escaped unhurt.

The incident raised significant questions regarding the security of actors in Mumbai.

Shroff is slated to star in an upcoming untitled film, reuniting with filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Actor Tiger Shroff made his first public appearance after the firing incident as he performed at the Global Peace Honours event at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff's Resilient Return To The Stage

The event, which was held on Saturday, also featured performance by Akshay Kumar and was attended by several celebrities including Vikrant Massey, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, among others.

In the videos circulating on the internet, Shroff is seen wearing a red-and-gold traditional outfit. He performed on Deva Shree Ganesha track from Agneepath film.

Shroff was attacked on October 17 after assailants opened fire at the actor's car in Mumbai's Juhu area, the videos of which later surfaced on the internet. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The attack raised questions about the security of the actors.

Shroff will next feature in an untitled film, which reunites the actor with "A Flying Jatt" filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

The film is produced by Viccky Jain under his debut production banner, VJ Frames. The details about the plot and the release of the film haven't been announced by the makers.

The actor last featured in Baaghi 4. The film also starred Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu alongside the actor. It released in 2025.