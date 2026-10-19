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Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff: When Bollywood Stars Were Attacked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje Updated: October 19, 2026 11:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai underscores a disturbing pattern of gun violence targeting prominent Bollywood personalities over the years, from Salman Khan to Gulshan Kumar.

Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff: When Bollywood Stars Attacked

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff is the latest Bollywood personality to have been the target of shootings over the years. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Actor Tiger Shroff recently escaped unhurt after three rounds were fired at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday.
  • Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence was targeted in February this year, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility.
  • In April 2024, five rounds were fired outside actor Salman Khan's residence, leading to arrests and an ongoing trial.
  • Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot and injured in January 2000, a week after his film's release.
  • T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was tragically shot dead in August 1997 in Mumbai.

Actor Tiger Shroff, who escaped unhurt after three rounds were fired at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday, is the latest Bollywood personality to have been the target of shootings over the years.

Bollywood's History With Gun Violence

In February this year, five rounds were fired outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing. 

In April 2024, two bike-borne men fired five rounds outside actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The Mumbai Police arrested many suspects linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A trial against the five accused -- Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, Harpal Singh, Sonukumar Bishnoi, and Mohammad Rafiq Choudhari -- is underway. The sixth accused, Anuj Kumar Thapan, died in police custody in May 2024.

In January 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot and injured in an assassination attempt in Santacruz area of Mumbai, just a week after the release of his blockbuster film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Two assailants fired multiple shots at him. One bullet hit his left arm and another grazed his chest.

In August 1997, T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside the Jiteshwar Mahadev Temple in Mumbai's Andheri area. He was shot 16 times by the assailants.

Comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant, Kap's Cafe, located in Canada's British Columbia province, was targeted in three separate shooting incidents between July and October last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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