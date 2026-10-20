Tiger Shroff firing: Why Mumbai police resorted to 'Plan B'

Mumbai Police have initiated the transport of three individuals from Kota, including alleged associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with the recent firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu.

IMAGE: Three suspects, who are allegedly involved in the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car, being taken away from the residence of the judge in Kota on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Mumbai Police transported three individuals from Kota to Mumbai.

The police team stayed overnight in Kota due to fatigue and safety concerns, departing for Mumbai by road on Tuesday.

Local police apprehended the three, including a juvenile, at Kota Railway Station on Monday morning, after they fled Mumbai following the attack.

One of the accused, Rehan, is reportedly linked to Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident involved gunshots fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, injuring his driver and a bystander.

A Mumbai Police team on Tuesday left for the city in a car from Kota with three people allegedly involved in firing at actor Tiger Shroff.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Police received instructions to follow ‘Plan B’ for transporting the accused.

The Mumbai police reportedly changed their original plan to take the accused to Mumbai overnight and decided to stay in Kota to avoid travelling at night.

Additional SP Kota city Subhash Chandra Mishra on Tuesday said the team stayed in Kota overnight to avoid travelling in the night.

Police Explain Overnight Stay

"They were tired also due to the journey from Mumbai to Kota, so it was not safe for them to travel in the night," he said.

"The Mumbai police team has now left for Mumbai with the accused by road," he said.

Ramswaroop, the SHO of Railway Colony Police Station where the three have been kept, said a tight vigil was mounted in the night.

"Since the incident is very serious, security is being maintained as per the usual procedure. I was here throughout the night. The CCTV cameras are directly connected to the police headquarters," he said.

Accused Apprehended and Linked to Gang

Local police had nabbed the three individuals in the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express at Kota Railway Station on Monday morning.

Two of them were identified as Ritik, alias Roshan, from Begusarai, Bihar, and Rehan from Sonipat, Haryana. The third is a juvenile.

Kota city police handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate. The court granted transit remand to take them to Mumbai.

According to the police, Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.

Details of the Attack and Investigation

On Sunday evening, at least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car.

A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The accused fled to Surat and once there, boarded a Jaipur-bound train.

The three were supposed to go to Delhi on a bus and then flee to Nepal.

Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act.