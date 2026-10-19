Tiger Shroff Firing: One Accused Was On Bail In Arms Case

Investigations into the recent firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car reveal that one of the arrested suspects was out on bail in an Arms Act case, with police probing a potential link to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three individuals, including Ritik alias Roshan and Rehan, were arrested in Rajasthan for alleged involvement in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car.

One of the arrested, Rehan from Sonipat, was previously out on bail in an Arms Act case, according to his father on Monday.

Police indicate Rehan was in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the incident.

The shooting incident on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area targeted Tiger Shroff's car, injuring his driver and a bystander.

Two of the three accused are from Haryana and one from Bihar; two of them fired five to six rounds at the actor's car.

One of the three people arrested in Rajasthan for alleged involvement in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai was out on bail in an Arms Act case, according to his father.

The three, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it halted in Kota at 10.17 am, said Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam.

Accused's Bail Status And Family Background

Rehan's father Raisuddin told reporters here on Monday that his son, a class 9 dropout, was earlier arrested in a case registered under the Arms Act and was out on bail.

"He has not been living with me for nearly 10 years... He has been living with his mother in Devdu village. He was booked in a case related to a gun a few months ago and his mother, who works in a factory, arranged bail for him," said Raisuddin, a daily wager.

He blamed his son's "friend circle" for the alleged involvement in the case registered a few months back.

Afsana, Rehan's maternal aunt, said over a fortnight ago he had called and told her that he was learning welding work in Gurugram.

He had been living in the village with them and his mother worked in a factory, she said.

Another Accused's Father Speaks

Meanwhile, Naresh, father of another accused from Haryana's Baroda village in Sonipat, said that he had no clue how his son reached Mumbai.

He did not tell me anything, said his father, a labourer, unable to recall the exact date when his son left, though he indicated it was nearly over a month.

He was learning tile work in Gohana to earn a livelihood, said the father of four, including three daughters.

Police Probe Gang Connection

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said one of the accused is 18 years old, and the other two are 22 years old.

"Two accused are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. Two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car," he said.

As the investigation into the incident on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area gathered pace, police said that Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that claimed responsibility in an unverified social media post.

The shooting targeting the popular War star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, the clip showing gunshots being fired at close range at his car. While the 36-year-old, who is also veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.