Tiger Shroff attack: 2 women among 5 more arrested for arms smuggling

The Mumbai Police have made significant progress in the Tiger Shroff firing case, arresting five more individuals and exposing a sophisticated firearm-supplying network stretching across multiple states.

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Key Points Mumbai Police arrested five more individuals from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing the total arrests in the Tiger Shroff firing case to eight.

The investigation is expanding to uncover a wider firearm-supplying network, with simultaneous raids conducted with assistance from Delhi and Haryana police.

Two female suspects allegedly smuggled firearms by train from Amritsar to Mumbai, handing them over directly to the attackers.

One newly-arrested male suspect had stayed back in Mumbai alongside the shooters to provide logistical support and local assistance.

The shooting incident on Sunday involved two men firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area, injuring his driver and a bystander.

Five more persons, including two women, have been nabbed from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the investigation into actor Tiger Shroff firing case is being expanded to unravel a firearm-supplying network and other aspects, a Mumbai Police officer said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said the five individuals are being brought to Mumbai, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight so far.

Earlier in the day, three key accused allegedly involved in firing at Shroff's car on Sunday were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan and sent to police custody till October 31.

Expanding The Investigation Network

The DCP said sustained technical analysis and interrogation led the crime branch to the wider syndicate responsible for procuring and supplying the firearms used in the shooting.

Acting on precise intelligence and with the coordinated assistance of the Delhi and Haryana police, a series of simultaneous raids were conducted.

Four individuals, including two men and two women, were apprehended, while a fifth suspect was picked up from Sonipat in Haryana, he said.

Delhi Police have identified the four arrested accused as: Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

Unravelling The Conspiracy And Weapon Smuggling

Roshan said a deeply coordinated conspiracy is being unravelled during the investigation.

"Two of the arrested suspects had travelled to Amritsar to procure the weapons. The two female suspects then smuggled the firearms by train to Mumbai, handing them over directly to the attackers.

"The newly-arrested male suspect had stayed back in Mumbai alongside the shooters to provide logistical support and local assistance," Roshan added.

The Original Incident And Ongoing Probe

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to the Delhi Police, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar on the instructions of Anil Pandit, a 32-year-old US-based gangster from Panipat and an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with Sumit accompanying him. Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai with the weapon.

Following the arrest, the police said the motive behind the shooting was being ascertained.

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case. A case was registered at Juhu police station.