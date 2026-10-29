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New Arrest In Tiger Shroff Firing Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 22:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mumbai Police Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough, detaining another suspect from Haryana in connection with the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, as investigations into the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's alleged involvement continue.

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Key Points

  • Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a suspect from Sonipat, Haryana, in the Tiger Shroff firing case on Thursday.
  • This latest detention brings the total number of arrests to 12, with several suspects previously apprehended from Haryana.
  • The firing incident occurred on the evening of October 18, when two shooters targeted Shroff's car in Juhu, Mumbai.
  • Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt, but his car driver and a vlogger bystander sustained injuries.
  • The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has detained another suspect from Sonipat in Haryana in connection with the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, an official said on Thursday. Earlier, the police had arrested 11 persons in the case, several of them from Haryana. The suspect was apprehended with the assistance of local police, and legal steps were being taken to bring him to Mumbai, the official said.

Investigation Into Actor Firing

The Crime Branch has been conducting raids across multiple states as part of its ongoing probe.

 

Two shooters fired five rounds at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu on the evening of October 18. While the 36-year-old 'Baaghi' actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, were injured.

Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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