Bystander Injured In Tiger Shroff Car Firing Is Stable

A bystander injured in a firing incident near actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai is reported to be stable, while police have apprehended three suspects linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Key Points Umesh Chauhan, a bystander, sustained a bullet injury during a firing incident near actor Tiger Shroff's car on Sunday night.

Chauhan is currently "hemodynamically stable" and receiving treatment in the Emergency ICU at KEM Hospital on Monday.

Medical reports confirm the bullet injury has not affected his heart or lungs, and doctors are managing his condition conservatively.

Three suspects, including a minor, were apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan, after allegedly planning to flee to Nepal.

One of the accused was reportedly in contact with an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.

A bystander identified as Umesh Chauhan, who sustained a bullet injury when assailants opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, is currently "hemodynamically stable" and under close medical observation, KEM Hospital authorities said on Monday.

Chauhan was present outside Pushpa Park in Juhu on Sunday night when shots were fired at the actor's car, a police official said.

He received initial treatment and stabilisation at Cooper Hospital in Juhu before being transferred to the civic-run KEM Hospital around midnight for specialist care and further evaluation, the official added.

Medical Update On Injured Bystander

According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, the bullet injury has not affected his heart or lungs.

"He is currently hemodynamically stable and is receiving treatment in the Emergency ICU under the Department of General Surgery, with consultation from the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) team," an official statement said.

Hemodynamically stable means a patient has a steady, normal blood flow and consistent vital signs-specifically a stable heart rate and blood pressure-that adequately supply oxygen and nutrients to the body's vital organs.

In view of his stable vital parameters, doctors are managing his condition conservatively under close clinical monitoring.

Hospital authorities added that further imaging and specialist assessments will guide the subsequent course of treatment based on clinical progress.

Official updates regarding his health status will continue to be issued, they added.

Suspects Apprehended In Rajasthan

Three persons have been held in Rajasthan in connection with the firing on the actor, police said, adding that they were planning to flee to Nepal.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Police said three persons, including a minor, allegedly involved in the firing were detained in Kota city from the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express.

Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam said at a press conference that one of the accused was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which purportedly claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack in an unverified social media post.

The three suspects were picked up by Kota city police at the railway station in an operation that lasted around 15 minutes. Their plan was to flee to Nepal, police said.

Two of the accused have been identified as Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat. The third accused is a minor.