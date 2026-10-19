CCTV Footage Shows Tiger Shroff Attack Suspects Boarding Train

Discover how new CCTV footage from Surat and a coordinated police operation led to the swift arrest of three suspects involved in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

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Key Points New CCTV footage from Surat station shows two suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case boarding a Pune-Jaipur express train on Monday morning.

Three individuals, including Ritik alias Roshan and Rehan, were nabbed from a train at Kota station on Monday morning after a swift operation.

The suspects travelled by road from Mumbai to Surat before boarding the train, possibly en route to Nepal.

The shooting incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff occurred on a busy Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area, injuring his driver and a bystander.

Gujarat's Government Railway Police and RPF coordinated with Mumbai police to trace and intercept the suspects.

New CCTV footage has emerged purportedly showing two of the suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case rushing to board a Pune-Jaipur express train at Surat station in Gujarat, hours after the gun attack on the actor in Mumbai, a Railway Police officer said on Monday.

Suspects' Escape Route Revealed

According to him, the suspects travelled by road to Surat, around 275km away from Mumbai, in a taxi before boarding a train bound for Jaipur at around 1:30am on Monday.

Abhay Soni, Superintendent of Police (SP), Western Railway's Vadodara division, said the Government Railway Police in Gujarat along with the RPF contributed to the operation to trace the suspects by coordinating with the Mumbai police.

"Yes, we worked in coordination with the Mumbai police to trace the suspects (in the Tiger Shroff firing case who were later intercepted at Kota station in Rajasthan)," he stated.

"CCTV footage of the (Surat) station, which was shared with the Maharashtra police, shows two of them running along a platform to board a general compartment of a moving Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express," the SP said.

Swift Arrest Operation

Three people who allegedly fired at actor Shroff were nabbed on Monday morning from a train at the Kota station following a swift 15-minute operation while possibly on their way to Nepal from Mumbai.

The three, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it halted in Kota at 10.17 am, said Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam.

Details of the Firing Incident

The shooting targeting the popular "War" star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, the clip showing gunshots being fired at close range at his car. While the 36-year-old, who is veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.

The incident took place when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area in a car.