Home  » News » Police Probe Funding Link In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Police Probe Funding Link In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 18:06 IST 3 Minutes Read

Mumbai Police are investigating the alleged use of a gang leader's sister-in-law's bank account to fund co-accused in the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, highlighting a complex financial trail involving overseas cryptocurrency.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Suneha Pandit, sister-in-law of gang leader Anil Pandit, was remanded to police custody till November 16 in connection with the October 18 firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.
  • Police allege her bank account was used to transfer funds from an overseas cryptocurrency wallet, operated by her husband Abhishek, to co-accused.
  • Suneha was arrested in Haryana on November 1 and is the 13th accused in the case.
  • The funds distributed were reportedly collected through extortion and routed via the cryptocurrency wallet.
  • The court deemed her custodial interrogation necessary to probe her role in the conspiracy and apprehend other wanted accused.

A special court here on Tuesday remanded wanted gang leader Anil Pandit's sister-in-law to police custody till November 16 in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, after police stated that her bank account was used to fund the co-accused in the case.

Investigation Into Funding Network

The Crime Branch informed the court that funds were transferred into a bank account linked to Suneha Pandit's mobile phone number from an overseas cryptocurrency wallet operated by her husband, Abhishek, to distribute money among the co-accused in the case.

 

Suneha was arrested in Haryana on November 1, brought to Mumbai on transit remand, and produced before special MCOCA judge S Navandar.

She is the 13th accused arrested in connection with the October 18 firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area when he was leaving a football ground. While the 36-year-old 'Baaghi' actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, a vlogger, were injured in the shooting.

Allegations Of Extortion And Money Laundering

Police informed the court that Suneha's husband, Abhishek Pandit, operates a cryptocurrency wallet from overseas and that money collected through extortion was being routed to it.

This money was then transferred to a local bank account linked to Suneha's mobile number and subsequently distributed to the arrested co-accused.

Suneha was aware of these transactions, and her custodial interrogation was necessary to apprehend the wanted accused, the police argued.

Defence advocate Ajinkya Mirgal argued that the accused is innocent and had nothing to do with the crime, nor was she part of any conspiracy.

He termed the police's claims far-fetched and contended that investigators have no material evidence against the accused.

She has been arrested only to put the family under pressure and extract a confession, he added.

The court remanded the accused to police custody, observing that her custodial remand was necessary to probe her role in the conspiracy.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

tiger shroff firinganil pandit gangmumbai crime branchcryptocurrency fundingsuneha pandit arrest

More From Rediff

When Patel Said He Would Resign...

When Patel Said He Would Resign...
'Rahul Is Not Leaving Any Scope For Compromise'

'Rahul Is Not Leaving Any Scope For Compromise'
'IAF Takes China, Pakistan Threats Seriously'

'IAF Takes China, Pakistan Threats Seriously'

Related Stories

Police Name Gangster Anil Pandit As Wanted Accused In Tiger Shroff Attack

Police Name Gangster Anil Pandit As Wanted Accused In Tiger Shroff Attack

Web Stories

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs