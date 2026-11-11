Police Custody Extended In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

A special MCOCA court has extended the police custody of five accused, including the alleged shooter, in the high-profile Tiger Shroff firing case until November 16, as investigations continue into the October 18 incident.

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Key Points Police custody for five accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case has been extended until November 16 by a special MCOCA court.

Authorities require further custody to confront the accused with Suneha Pandit, sister-in-law of wanted gang leader Anil Pandit, arrested on November 1.

Police are verifying the claim of alleged shooter Phool Singh regarding his minor status.

A total of 13 individuals have been arrested in connection with the October 18 firing incident at Tiger Shroff's car.

A special MCOCA court here on Wednesday extended till November 16 the police custody of five accused, including the alleged shooter, in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case.

Investigation Progress In Shroff Firing Case

The police sought the further custody of the accused, citing that they needed to confront them with Suneha Pandit, the sister-in-law of wanted gang leader Anil Pandit.

Suneha Pandit was arrested from Haryana on November 1 and is currently in police custody.

In a related development of shooter Phool Singh's claim of being a minor, police told the court that a team has been sent to Haryana, his native place, to verify the fact.

As many as 13 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the October 18 firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area when he was leaving a football ground.

Of these accused, seven are in judicial custody, while others are in police custody till November 16.