MCOCA Court Remands 12th Accused In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Discover the latest developments in the Tiger Shroff firing case as a special MCOCA court remands the 12th accused, Amar Mundiya, to police custody, intensifying the investigation into the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Key Points A special MCOCA court remanded Amar Mundiya, the 12th accused in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case, to police custody until November 6.

Mundiya, arrested from Sonipat, Haryana, allegedly transferred money from his bank account to other co-accused.

Police invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused on October 27.

Two shooters fired five rounds at Tiger Shroff's car on October 18, injuring his driver and a bystander.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, with Anil Pandit named as a wanted accused.

A special MCOCA court here on Saturday remanded the 12th accused in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case in police custody till November 6.

Key Developments In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Amar Mundiya, who was held from Sonipat in Haryana, had transferred money from his bank account to other co-accused in the case, police told court.

The prosecution argued that his police custody was essential to trace the source of the money and examine the digital applications used by the accused to facilitate transactions.

Advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, representing Mundiya, opposed the remand, arguing that several co-accused had already been arrested in the case.

Mirgal said police was repeatedly citing identical grounds to secure custody, adding that extracting technical and banking details did not require physical custodial interrogation.

After reviewing the case diary and considering the severity of the charges under MCOCA, Special Judge Pradhan ruled that Mundiya's presence in police custody was necessary for further investigation and remanded him until November 6.

Two shooters fired five rounds at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. While the 36-year-old 'Baaghi' actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, were injured.

Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing. Police have named jailed gangster Bishnoi's aide Anil Pandit as a wanted accused.

Twelve persons have been arrested in the case so far. They were apprehended from different places in Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana.

The police on October 27 invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused.