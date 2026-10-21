Dead letter box used to pass on weapons for Tiger Shroff attack

Investigators probing the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff's car have uncovered a sophisticated 'dead letter box' weapons supply network, revealing how firearms were collected in Amritsar and transported to Mumbai, leading to the arrest of key accused.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Investigators have uncovered an alleged weapons supply network linked to the Tiger Shroff car firing incident, involving a 'dead letter box' system in Amritsar.

Two accused, Kunal and Sumit, allegedly collected firearms from a pre-decided location in Amritsar, with Anil Pandit coordinating the operation via an encrypted messaging app.

Kunal, recently released from Sonipat jail, allegedly used his girlfriend Radha and another woman, Babita, to transport the weapons to Mumbai for a payment of Rs 70,000-80,000.

The Mumbai Crime Branch suspects the shooters initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood celebrity but changed to Shroff due to tight security around the first target.

Tiger Shroff's management team has cautioned against fabricated statements and AI-generated content falsely attributed to the actor regarding the incident.

Investigators probing the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car have uncovered details of an alleged weapons supply network, as per sources.

According to sources, the firearms were collected from a pre-decided location in Amritsar through a system known as a “dead letter box.”

Unravelling the Weapons Network

Two accused, identified as Kunal and Sumit, travelled to Amritsar around two weeks ago to collect the weapons.

They were allegedly given the location in advance by Anil Pandit, who was in contact with Kunal through an encrypted messaging application.

A “dead letter box” refers to a pre-arranged location where an item is left for another person to collect, without the two individuals necessarily meeting.

Sources said the two accused did not know who had placed the weapons at the location in Amritsar.

Sources further said Anil Pandit allegedly paid them between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 for the task.

Of this amount, around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 was allegedly paid to two women, identified as Babita and Radha, who were tasked with transporting the weapons to Mumbai.

Accused's Background and Modus Operandi

According to sources, Kunal was released from Sonipat jail in July this year.

After his release, a friend allegedly introduced him to Anil Pandit, following which the two began communicating through an encrypted application.

Around two weeks ago, Anil Pandit allegedly assigned Kunal the task of collecting the weapons from Amritsar and arranging their transportation to Mumbai.

Investigators suspect that Kunal then used his girlfriend, Radha, to transport the weapons.

Radha and Babita reportedly work at a factory in Sonipat.

Sources also mentioned that Kunal had met Radha around two months ago and that she travelled to Mumbai with Babita at his request.

Investigation into the Firing Incident

The latest details have emerged as the Mumbai Crime Branch investigates the firing incident involving Shroff’s car in Juhu on Sunday evening.

The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.

On Wednesday, three key accused arrested in connection with the case were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan.

After undergoing a medical examination, they were taken to the Anti-Extortion Cell office for questioning.

Their lawyer, Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar, told ANI that the accused had been taken for a medical examination before being brought to the Anti-Extortion Cell.

He said the inquiry was underway and that the accused were expected to be produced before a court the following morning.

Targeting Celebrities and Actor's Statement

The Mumbai Crime Branch has also alleged that the shooters initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood celebrity but changed their target after being unable to reach that individual due to tight security.

The identity of the celebrity has not been disclosed by the police.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused subsequently decided to target Shroff, allegedly believing that he would be an easier target.

Meanwhile, Shroff’s management team has cautioned against the circulation of fabricated statements, AI-generated videos and other unauthorised content falsely attributed to the actor in connection with the incident.

The team has said the actor has not issued any statement or video regarding the case and urged media organisations and social media users to rely on verified information.

The investigation into the firing and the alleged weapons supply network is ongoing.