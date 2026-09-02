Tiger mauls woman sanitation worker to death in Jaipur as guard opens gate

A tragic incident at Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park saw a sanitation worker mauled to death by a tiger, sparking an inquiry into alleged negligence by forest officials and leading to protests for victim compensation.

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Key Points A sanitation worker was fatally attacked by a tiger in Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park due to alleged negligence.

The incident occurred when a forest guard reportedly opened the tiger's enclosure while workers were present.

The victim, Sugna Devi, was the primary earner for her family, prompting demands for compensation and support.

Authorities have suspended the guard, initiated an inquiry, and agreed to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation and employment to the victim's family.

Safety protocols, which usually involve moving tigers to secure shelters during maintenance, were reportedly not followed.

A woman sanitation worker was mauled to death by a tiger in Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur on Wednesday, when a forest guard allegedly opened the gate of its enclosure oblivious of a group of women working inside, officials said.

The forest department has suspended the guard and ordered an inquiry, while the victim's family and villagers staged a protest demanding compensation.

The deceased was identified as Sugna Devi, a resident of Nagal Susawatan village. She worked at the biological park as a sanitation and maintenance worker.

According to officials, six to seven women were cutting grass inside enclosure No 16 on Wednesday morning when the tiger, named Shivaji, suddenly entered it.

Tragic Incident Unfolds

Kamla Devi, who was among the workers, said they ran for their lives after spotting the tiger, but it attacked Sugna on the neck, killing her. Others managed to save their lives by climbing onto the fencing and a tree.

The forest department personnel rushed to the enclosure, controlled the tiger and recovered Sugna's body from its grip.

The women on the fencing and the tree were brought out safely.

Deputy conservator of forests Ashish Vyas said forest guard Hansa opened the enclosure unaware that the women were cutting grass inside.

"Statements of those who were present at the spot during the incident are being recorded. CCTV footage is also being examined," Vyas said, adding that an assistant conservator of forests will conduct the inquiry.

Safety Protocols Under Scrutiny

Normally, a tiger is moved to a secure shelter before any cleaning or maintenance work is undertaken inside its enclosure.

Amber Station House Officer Rajendra Godara said police are investigating whether prescribed safety protocols were followed.

Following the incident, Sugna's family and villagers gathered at the biological park and staged a sit-in.

They demanded compensation and a government job for a family member. Local MLA Prashant Sharma and senior forest officials reached the spot and held talks with the protesters.

They agreed to some of the demands, after which the protest was called off.

Compensation And Family Support

Assistant Conservator of Forests Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said the family would be provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh by the forest department. The process for allotting a dairy booth to a family member has been initiated.

"Also, two members of the family will be provided contractual employment with the forest department," Shekhawat said.

Villagers said Sugna was the prime breadwinner of the family, as her husband had suffered critical injuries to his hands and legs in an electrocution incident sometime ago.

The Nahargarh Biological Park, which spans across 720 hectares under the Aravalli range, is located about 12 kilometres from Jaipur city.

The park, which houses several wildlife species, is a major tourist attraction and receives hundreds of visitors every day.