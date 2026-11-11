Electrocution Suspected In Tiger Death At NNTR

Authorities in Maharashtra's Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve are investigating the suspected electrocution death of tiger T-39, leading to the detention of a farmer and seven others in a significant wildlife conservation case.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A tiger, T-39, was found dead on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR).

Preliminary assessment suggests the tiger died of electrocution, with burn marks found on the carcass.

A farmer and seven others have been detained on suspicion of laying a live wire near a field, causing the tiger's death between November 6 and 7.

Officials suspect the carcass was moved and dumped in the core forest area after the incident.

Autopsy completed, and samples sent for forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death.

A tiger has been found dead in Maharashtra's Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in a suspected case of electrocution, prompting forest authorities to detain a farmer and seven other persons, officials said on Wednesday.

The carcass of the big cat, identified as T-39 and aged around 4, was found on Tuesday adjacent to a farm near Bodunda village in the reserve's Thadezari beat in Gondia district, they said.

During routine patrolling, a beat guard noticed a foul smell in the area and traced it to the carcass. There were burn marks on the carcass, and as per a preliminary assessment, the tiger is suspected to have died of electrocution, NNTR deputy field director Pritamsingh Kodape said.

Investigation Underway

Forest officials have taken a farmer, whose farm is adjacent to the reserve's core boundary, and seven others into custody on suspicion of their involvement in the incident, he said.

Officials suspect that the farmer had laid a live wire near his field, in which the tiger got caught and died between November 6 and 7. The farmer, with the help of others, allegedly moved the carcass and dumped it in the core forest area of the reserve, the official said.

NNTR Field Director Piyusha Jagtap and other officials rushed to the spot after being alerted.

Forensic Examination And Past Incidents

The autopsy has been completed, and the necessary samples have been sent to a laboratory for forensic examination, which will provide more clarity on the cause of death, Kodape said.

Earlier, in July, a tiger cub was found dead in a well in the reserve's Murdoli range.

Maharashtra has several tiger reserves, including Tadoba-Andhari, Melghat, Sahyadri and Nawegaon-Nagzira.