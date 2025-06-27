HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Tied up without clothes, 42 residents rescued from Noida old-age home

Tied up without clothes, 42 residents rescued from Noida old-age home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 14:59 IST

x

Forty-two elderly people were rescued from an 'illegal' old-age home after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes and others in 'basement-like' rooms, officials said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

During a raid conducted on Thursday in the presence of members from the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission and the State Welfare Department, the old-age home was found in a deplorable condition, they said.

Meenakshi Bharala, a women's commission member, said the Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram at C-5, Sector 55, Noida was an illegal old-age home.

 

"During the raid, an elderly woman was found tied up while other elderly people were locked in basement-like rooms," she said.

Some men did not even have clothes, while many elderly women were found in half-clad condition, Bharala said.

"This old age home is completely illegal. There were 42 elderly people living in the ashram, out of which three elderly people will be shifted to an old-age home run by the social welfare department on Friday and the rest will be shifted to other government-approved old-age homes in the next five days, she added.

Bharala said the old-age home will be sealed with the help of the administration.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Time-machine to reverse ageing': Couple's 35-cr con
'Time-machine to reverse ageing': Couple's 35-cr con
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
Parking contractors tow car with 2 seniors inside
Parking contractors tow car with 2 seniors inside
Signs that your parent needs YOUR HELP!
Signs that your parent needs YOUR HELP!
10 Ways To Keep Elderly Parents HEALTHY
10 Ways To Keep Elderly Parents HEALTHY

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 2

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Karisma Kapoor's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

Bhupendra Patel joins Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad3:15

Bhupendra Patel joins Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

Moscow study explores dining beyond taste2:34

Moscow study explores dining beyond taste

Rajnath Singh departs for New Delhi after attending SCO meeting1:07

Rajnath Singh departs for New Delhi after attending SCO...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD