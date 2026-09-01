'Tied for nearly 3 hours': Delhi playschool sealed over child abuse

In his complaint, the child's father has alleged that the disturbing CCTV footage showed the child being tied to a chair and left alone in the room at times despite repeatedly asking to be released.

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The father of a three-year-old boy, who allegedly endured hours of physical abuse inside his playschool in northeast Delhi, has claimed that CCTV footage showed his son tied to a chair for nearly three hours, beaten and kicked repeatedly, and, in one instance, a person placing hands on the child's private parts.

Key Points >The child is now struggling to pass stool and urine and has become so traumatised that he is afraid even of medical procedures, the family claimed.

The family suspects that this contributed to the boy's trauma as he is now refusing to let his mother touch him for cleaning after defecating.

The child's grandfather told PTI that the boy had been attending the playschool for around one-and-a-half years and the family initially became worried when he started behaving unusually and repeatedly touching his ears.

The child is now struggling to pass stool and urine and has become so traumatised that he is afraid even of medical procedures, the family claimed.

After the controversy erupted, the Delhi government on Monday sealed the playschool in northeast Delhi's Maujpur, after an inspection found multiple safety and building norm violations, including blocked emergency exits and a non-functional fire extinguisher, officials said.

In his complaint, the child's father has alleged that the disturbing CCTV footage showed the child being tied to a chair and left alone in the room at times despite repeatedly asking to be released.

He also alleged that another footage showed a person placing hands on the child's private parts.

The family suspects that this contributed to the boy's trauma as he is now refusing to let his mother touch him for cleaning after defecating.

The child's grandfather told PTI that the boy had been attending the playschool for around one-and-a-half years and the family initially became worried when he started behaving unusually and repeatedly touching his ears.

"One day, he appeared suspicious and kept touching his ears. I asked my son to take him to a doctor. The doctor examined him and said there was swelling in both his eardrums and it appeared that he had been beaten. We then went to the school and asked if something had happened," the grandfather said.

The family said the boy also looked frightened for several days, had difficulty sleeping and appeared scared while going to the toilet.

On August 18, he returned home from school vomiting and feeling dizzy. His parents first took him to a paediatrician, who noticed swelling around his eyes and advised them to consult an ENT specialist.

The ENT doctor, according to the complaint, found swelling in both eardrums and suspected that the child may have been beaten.

The father alleged that the boy is now facing difficulty passing stool and urine and remains fearful of medical examinations.

According to the family, the child looked extremely frightened during a CT scan. Despite being given medicines to make him sleep, he woke up when he heard the sound of the CT scan, the father claimed.

The family later scanned CCTV camera footage from August 16, 17 and 18 after approaching the school administration.

The footage showed the child being tied to a chair with an apron for around three hours.

"He repeatedly requested to be freed. There were times when he was alone in the room. In some footage, he was sitting silently, and even then he was beaten," the father alleged.

The family also alleged that the child was held by his ears, kicked and physically assaulted on multiple occasions. In his complaint, the father alleged that one piece of footage showed someone placing their hands on the child's private parts.

He told police that since then, the child has become reluctant to allow his mother to clean him after passing stool.

The family initially approached the school after the child's medical examination and asked whether he had been physically assaulted.

According to the grandfather, the school denied that any such incident had taken place and told them that children were sometimes scolded lightly as they had been sent there to be "reformed".

The family then sought access to the CCTV camera footage.

The grandfather alleged that the school initially refused and later asked them to pay Rs 1,500 for access to the footage.

The family said they paid the amount and subsequently viewed the footage. The father also questioned the role of the school management in monitoring the children.

"I hold the management, the owners and the principal responsible. When you monitor CCTV footage every day, don't you have a duty to actually look at what is happening to the children? I want action against all of them," the father said.

On August 27, the father called the police helpline 112 from outside the school and entered the premises along with police personnel.

The child was subsequently medically examined. According to the FIR, the medical examination noted swelling on the child's left thigh and a superficial abrasion near his left eye.

No other external injury was found. On August 28, police registered a case against the school's director, principal, teacher and caretaker at the Jafrabad police station under the relevant sections of the BNS, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the POCSO Act.

A caretaker has been arrested in connection with the case, while a woman has been served a notice to join the investigation, police said. Police are examining the CCTV camera footage as part of the investigation. The allegation that someone touched the child's private parts is part of the father's complaint, which is being investigated, police said.