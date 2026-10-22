Tibet hit by powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake; no reports of casualties

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck China's seismically active Tibet Autonomous Region, raising concerns about the region's geological instability.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Thursday.

The quake hit Baqen County of Nagqu City around 10.33 PM local time.

The epicentre was monitored at 32.40 degrees north latitude and 93.79 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were reported following the powerful tremor.

The Tibetan Plateau is highly prone to earthquakes due to the collision of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

Understanding The Tibetan Plateau's Seismicity

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the quake, which hit Baqen County of Nagqu City around 10.33 PM local time.

The epicentre was monitored at 32.40 degrees north latitude and 93.79 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Tibetan Plateau is known to be prone to powerful earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet, often colliding with huge force.